Apple's iPhone-to-iPhone Payments Feature Now Available to More Businesses

by

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available to over 700,000 additional businesses across the U.S., marking a major expansion of the feature.

Tap to Pay on iPhone Wix
Starting today, businesses with an online store built on the Wix.com platform can accept in-person payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. Launched in 2022, the feature allows for iPhone-to-iPhone contactless payments, with no additional point-of-sale hardware from companies like Square or Clover required for the transactions.

At checkout, a customer can tap their iPhone or Apple Watch, credit card, or other contactless payment option on the business owner's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using the same NFC technology behind Apple Pay.

Businesses can accept payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone using the Wix Owner app on the iPhone XS and newer after setting up the feature.

Wix.com said over 700,000 online stores used its platform as of 2021.

Top Rated Comments

Sciomar Avatar
Sciomar
13 minutes ago at 07:47 am
This is the way! The more adoption, the better in my opinion! It's easier than remembering a dongle to charge cards with (looking at you square).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
11 minutes ago at 07:49 am
Nice feature but I like to use Titanium Apple Card.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kuwxman Avatar
kuwxman
8 minutes ago at 07:52 am

Wait, which iPhone model is that one with white background?

None of the iPhones have a thin bezel like that.
? Photoshop ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sciomar Avatar
Sciomar
6 minutes ago at 07:54 am

Wait, which iPhone model is that one with white background?

None of the iPhones have a thin bezel like that.
It is a mock-up, look at the unevenly placed bar at the base.

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
14 minutes ago at 07:47 am

so what's the merchant fee? more then 2.9% I presume?
From my understanding the recipient will still need a merchant services account like Square to receive the funds, this just enables the NFC phone-to-phone compatability. The merchant fee would vary depending on whichever company the vendor decides to go with. Apple is not facilitating these transactions themselves.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
npmacuser5 Avatar
npmacuser5
6 minutes ago at 07:55 am
Is Apple assuming every customers has an Apple device? Struggling with what would be the advantage over using the current merchant devices.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

