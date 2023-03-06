Apple's iPhone-to-iPhone Payments Feature Now Available to More Businesses
Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available to over 700,000 additional businesses across the U.S., marking a major expansion of the feature.
Starting today, businesses with an online store built on the Wix.com platform can accept in-person payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. Launched in 2022, the feature allows for iPhone-to-iPhone contactless payments, with no additional point-of-sale hardware from companies like Square or Clover required for the transactions.
At checkout, a customer can tap their iPhone or Apple Watch, credit card, or other contactless payment option on the business owner's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using the same NFC technology behind Apple Pay.
Businesses can accept payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone using the Wix Owner app on the iPhone XS and newer after setting up the feature.
Wix.com said over 700,000 online stores used its platform as of 2021.
Popular Stories
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April.
Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more.
1. New...
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option.
Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this March and April based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new ...
Apple plans to make the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available in Yellow this spring, according to a Weibo post shared by Japanese blog Mac Otakara. However, we cannot independently confirm if the Weibo account has a proven track record.
Multiple sources informed MacRumors that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week. Apple announced new Green colors for the iPhone 13 series ...
It looks like we could be seeing another Apple product introduction as soon as next week, and based on rumors and the timing, it appears it might be a new iPhone color.
We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year and even a fourth-generation iPhone SE, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!
Sources: Apple Planning Product...
Multiple rumors have indicated that a handful of design changes are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but one that until now has gone under the radar is the possibility that the volume controls on the side of the device will be a single unified rocker button.
As noted by YouTuber ZoneOfTech on Twitter, Apple typically uses two pins to attach each button to the chassis, but ...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may spark a "replacement demand" among owners of older iPhones, due to the significant improvements enabled by the A17 processor, Apple's first iPhone chip based on TSMC's first-generation 3-nanometer process. That's according to suppliers involved in Apple's iPhone supply chain. Quoting from the latest DigiTimes industry report:
TSMC's N3E (3nm...
Top Rated Comments