Apple's iPhone-to-iPhone Payments Feature Now Available to More Businesses

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available to over 700,000 additional businesses across the U.S., marking a major expansion of the feature.



Starting today, businesses with an online store built on the Wix.com platform can accept in-person payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. Launched in 2022, the feature allows for iPhone-to-iPhone contactless payments, with no additional point-of-sale hardware from companies like Square or Clover required for the transactions.

At checkout, a customer can tap their iPhone or Apple Watch, credit card, or other contactless payment option on the business owner's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using the same NFC technology behind Apple Pay.

Businesses can accept payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone using the Wix Owner app on the iPhone XS and newer after setting up the feature.

Wix.com said over 700,000 online stores used its platform as of 2021.