Suppliers Now Bidding on iPhone SE 4 OLED Panel Orders
Chinese display manufacturers are now bidding to supply Apple with OLED displays for the fourth-generation iPhone SE, ITHome reports.
Suppliers, including Tianma, are currently seeking to obtain orders from Apple for AMOLED panels suitable for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. Tianma would be a secondary supplier, since a bigger manufacturer like BOE is likely to take the lion's share of orders. Apple staff responsible for panel procurement reportedly visited several major OLED panel factories in China in the first half of 2023 in relation to the iPhone SE.
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a design similar to the iPhone 14. It is also expected to sport Apple's long-rumored custom 5G modem. The device is not expected to launch until 2025.
