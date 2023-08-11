Best Apple Deals of the Week: Massive Discounts Hit M1 iPad Pros (Up to 52% Off) Amid Sales on iPad Mini and iPad Air

This week we saw a good number of deals on various iPads, with the best sales coming from the previous generation M1 iPad Pro at Woot. In addition to the tablet discounts, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $50 off on Amazon.

M1 iPad Pro

What's the deal? Take up to 52 percent off M1 iPad Pro

Take up to 52 percent off M1 iPad Pro Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot this week opened up a major sale on the previous generation M1 iPad Pro, providing as much as 52 percent off select tablets. Prices start at $659.99 for 11-inch (22 percent off) and at $859.99 for 12.9-inch (22 percent off), and include both Wi-Fi and cellular models. All tablets in this sale are in new condition and include a one year Apple warranty.



AirPods Pro 2

What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 2

Take $50 off AirPods Pro 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon is still discounting the AirPods Pro 2 to their all-time low price of $199.00 as we end the week. This is $50 in savings on the earphones and the most consistent deal that we've tracked in 2023.



iPad Air

What's the deal? Take $99 off iPad Air

Take $99 off iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has $99 off the M1 iPad Air, and both 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models are on sale. You can also get the cellular versions of the tablet for as much as $119 off this week.



iPad Mini

What's the deal? Take up to $170 off iPad mini 6

Take up to $170 off iPad mini 6 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

In another iPad-related deal, Amazon has up to $170 off the iPad mini 6 this week. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for $399.99 ($99 off) and the 256GB cellular tablet for $629.00 ($170 off), the latter of which is an all-time low price.

