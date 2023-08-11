Best Apple Deals of the Week: Massive Discounts Hit M1 iPad Pros (Up to 52% Off) Amid Sales on iPad Mini and iPad Air

This week we saw a good number of deals on various iPads, with the best sales coming from the previous generation M1 iPad Pro at Woot. In addition to the tablet discounts, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $50 off on Amazon.
M1 iPad Pro
What's the deal? Take up to 52 percent off M1 iPad Pro
Woot this week opened up a major sale on the previous generation M1 iPad Pro, providing as much as 52 percent off select tablets. Prices start at $659.99 for 11-inch (22 percent off) and at $859.99 for 12.9-inch (22 percent off), and include both Wi-Fi and cellular models. All tablets in this sale are in new condition and include a one year Apple warranty.
Amazon is still discounting the AirPods Pro 2 to their all-time low price of $199.00 as we end the week. This is $50 in savings on the earphones and the most consistent deal that we've tracked in 2023.
In another iPad-related deal, Amazon has up to $170 off the iPad mini 6 this week. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for $399.99 ($99 off) and the 256GB cellular tablet for $629.00 ($170 off), the latter of which is an all-time low price.
Alleged images of iPhone 15 USB-C connector ports have today been leaked online, in yet another indication that Apple is this year preparing to make the switch from Lightning to the USB-C charging standard. The consolidated images below, shared by leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly show the USB-C connector ports attached to the flexible PCB component...
Apple today released the fifth beta of the upcoming iOS 17 update to developers for testing purposes, and the Cupertino company continues to make small tweaks and refinements to the operating system. There aren't many changes because we're getting late into the beta testing process, but there are a few updates worth highlighting. App Store For App Store downloads, Apple is no longer...
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 event is likely to be held on Tuesday, September 12, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In a tweet, Gurman said that "signs are increasingly pointing to September 12," which would line up with the timing of past iPhone events. In his Power On newsletter shared over the weekend, Gurman had suggested September 12 or September 13 as two potential dates for the...
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. The third betas come two weeks after the second betas. The third public beta features the same content that's in the fifth developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 17 and iPadOS ...
Apple's upcoming A17 chip that is set to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models includes a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU, according to leaker Unknownz21. The current A16 chip has a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, so the A17 will bring notable GPU improvements to the new higher-end iPhone models. The A17 chip will feature a 3.70GHz maximum clock rate, up from 3.46GHz in the A16...