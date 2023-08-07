Deals: Get the AirPods Pro 2 for Low Price of $199 ($50 Off)

Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at $199.00 this week, down from the original price of $249.00. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date between August 8 and August 12 for most residences in the United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This has been one of the most consistent deals on the AirPods Pro 2 all year, and is about $5 off from the all-time low price that we last saw in March. Given that we haven't tracked that rare sale again, we definitely recommend jumping on this deal if you've been waiting for a deal on the AirPods Pro 2.

Verizon is matching this deal at a slightly higher price of $199.99. For the Verizon sale, you don't need to be a Verizon customer to get this deal. There is also a free express pickup option for select stores and same day delivery for select areas as well.

