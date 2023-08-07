Deals: Get the AirPods Pro 2 for Low Price of $199 ($50 Off)
Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at $199.00 this week, down from the original price of $249.00. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date between August 8 and August 12 for most residences in the United States.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This has been one of the most consistent deals on the AirPods Pro 2 all year, and is about $5 off from the all-time low price that we last saw in March. Given that we haven't tracked that rare sale again, we definitely recommend jumping on this deal if you've been waiting for a deal on the AirPods Pro 2.
Verizon is matching this deal at a slightly higher price of $199.99. For the Verizon sale, you don't need to be a Verizon customer to get this deal. There is also a free express pickup option for select stores and same day delivery for select areas as well.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
