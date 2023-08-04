Apple Now Offering Refurbished AirPods 3 for $149

Apple today began offering the AirPods 3 through its store for refurbished products, making the earbuds available at a discount. Apple has not previously offered refurbished AirPods, so this is a first.



The refurbished AirPods 3 include a MagSafe Charging Case and are priced at $149, a $30 discount off of the regular $179 price. Apple also has an out of stock listing for $209 refurbished AirPods Pro 2, suggesting those may also be available at a discount in the near future.

Apple's refurbished products are almost identical to new products, and they go through a rigorous testing process. Defective components are replaced, and there is a thorough cleaning, which is extra important for earbuds that go in the ears.



The third-generation AirPods came out in October 2021, and they feature an updated design, force sensor controls, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and ‌MagSafe‌ charging.

(Via iPhone in Canada)