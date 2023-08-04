Apple Now Offering Refurbished AirPods 3 for $149

Apple today began offering the AirPods 3 through its store for refurbished products, making the earbuds available at a discount. Apple has not previously offered refurbished AirPods, so this is a first.
The refurbished AirPods 3 include a MagSafe Charging Case and are priced at $149, a $30 discount off of the regular $179 price. Apple also has an out of stock listing for $209 refurbished AirPods Pro 2, suggesting those may also be available at a discount in the near future.
Apple's refurbished products are almost identical to new products, and they go through a rigorous testing process. Defective components are replaced, and there is a thorough cleaning, which is extra important for earbuds that go in the ears.
The third-generation AirPods came out in October 2021, and they feature an updated design, force sensor controls, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and MagSafe charging.
The sound quality on these things are night and day better. You can feel the low end hit your ear just like the AirPods Pros but without the noise cancellation.