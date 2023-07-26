iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely to Start at $1,199 to $1,299, Says Analyst

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models, according to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays. Long said this information is based on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia.

iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green
In a research note this month, obtained by MacRumors, Long said he expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He believes pricing will remain similar for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

Based on Long's estimates, pricing for the iPhone 15 lineup in the U.S. could be as follows:

  • iPhone 15: $799 (unchanged)
  • iPhone 15 Plus: $899 (unchanged)
  • iPhone 15 Pro: Up to $1,099 (vs. $999 now)
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to $1,299 (vs. $1,099 now)

Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology that enables up to 5-6x zoom without blur, compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro models. This feature is not expected to be available on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro this year, which could contribute to the Pro Max seeing a bigger price increase. Long believes the periscope lens will add around $50 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's bill of materials.

Price estimates for future iPhones should always be treated with some skepticism, as they are merely educated guesses and are not always correct. For example, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted price increases for the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, but the devices ended up having the same prices as the previous generation.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September, despite reports of a temporary display-related manufacturing issue for the Pro models. Other rumored features for the Pro models include a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels around the display, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, and more, so all of the new features coupled with inflationary pressures could warrant price hikes. It would be the first price increase for the high-end iPhone models since the iPhone X and iPhone XS Max, which started at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Debby Wu and Takashi Mochizuki reported that Apple was considering raising the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models by an unspecified amount, so multiple sources have reported this possibility. We'll find out for sure when Apple unveils the iPhone 15 lineup in just a few months from now.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: Barclays

Top Rated Comments

corrado7 Avatar
corrado7
28 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
200 more? I don’t think so
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
28 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
Sheeeesh! iPhone 15 Pro Max going up $200.00?

It better have all the most advanced features and the best battery life a smartphone can offer in today's world. Personally, I think iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199, not $1,299.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tripsync Avatar
tripsync
27 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
so you want apple to be prounions.
you want right to repair.
you want usb-c which means apple must keep including the charging cable for the next 5 years.
you want apple to allow sideloading.
you want Apple to get sued for XYZ.

gee i wonder why they increased prices.

next time you complain about something related to Apple products, just remember that the costs almost always get passed onto you, the consumer.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
21 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
It's crazy to think how many items you used to get when purchasing an iPhone back in the day. Fast forward to today, and you get less than half of the stuff you see in the photo below. Half of the asking price too!

How times have changed!

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
21 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
Nuts for something that is practically just the same with slight camera improvements and a little bit more spear that you won’t really moving opening instagram
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magicman32 Avatar
magicman32
11 minutes ago at 02:19 pm

so you want apple to be prounions.
you want right to repair.
you want usb-c which means apple must keep including the charging cable for the next 5 years.
you want apple to allow sideloading.
you want Apple to get sued for XYZ.

gee i wonder why they increased prices.

next time you complain about something related to Apple products, just remember that the costs almost always get passed onto you, the consumer.
Yes, of course. We should all be subservient consumers who take whatever big corp wants to shove down our throats. And take it while smiling through it all. You should go live in Russia or North Korea, It sounds like you'd love it there.

Not to mention half the things you mentioned cost nothing to implement in the big picture but, hey, gotta push the pro-apple narrative, right?

This kind of mentality is truly disturbing to me. Whatever works for you. I'm glad to have choice and to push for change when needed and be able to vote with my wallet when necessary.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

icloud photos

Apple's 'My Photo Stream' Service Shuts Down on Wednesday, Here's What You Need to Do

Tuesday July 25, 2023 5:23 am PDT by
Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action. What is My Photo Stream? Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...
Read Full Article66 comments
m3 feature black

Gurman: Refreshed High-End MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M3 Chips to Launch Next Year

Sunday July 23, 2023 5:16 am PDT by
The Mac mini and high-end MacBook Pro will not be among the first wave of Macs to launch with the M3 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he believes "it's a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming," but it is not imminent or far into development. As such, he claims that the ...
Read Full Article184 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Blue

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.5

Monday July 24, 2023 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. macOS Ventura 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes. The ‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌ 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Read Full Article81 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

Bloomberg: Apple Considering Price Hike for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Monday July 24, 2023 3:56 am PDT by
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This isn't the first time...
Read Full Article127 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 With Bug Fixes and Security Updates

Monday July 24, 2023 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that first came out last September. The launch of iOS 16.6 comes over a month after the release of iOS 16.5, an update that brought minor changes to Apple News. ‌‌iOS 16‌‌‌.6 and iPadOS 16.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article66 comments
unbox therapy 15 pro max bezels

Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers for 'Bezelless' OLED iPhone Displays

Monday July 24, 2023 5:29 am PDT by
Apple has asked its suppliers to develop "bezelless" OLED display panels for future iPhone models, The Elec reports. iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy model with thinner bezels compared to an iPhone 14 Pro Max, via Unbox Therapy. Apple apparently asked Samsung and LG Display to develop the new OLED display panels, intending to implement them while maintaining the iPhone's current design, in contrast to ...
Read Full Article102 comments
apple tv halloween

Apple Releases tvOS 16.6

Monday July 24, 2023 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 16.6, the sixth notable update to the tvOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.6 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 16.5. tvOS 16.6 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. If you have automatic software updates turned on, ...
Read Full Article14 comments