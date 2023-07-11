Apple Releases New Firmware for Beats Studio Buds
Apple today released a new firmware update for the Beats Studio Buds earbuds, updating the firmware to 10M4372. The prior update, released in November, was 10M2155.
Apple does not provide information on what's included in firmware updates for its Beats earbuds, so we are not sure what improvements or bug fixes the new software brings.
There's no standard way to upgrade the Beats Studio Buds, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the earbuds are connected to an iOS device. Putting the Beats in the case, connecting them to a power source, and then pairing them to an iPhone or iPad should force the update after a short period of time.
If we find notable changes after the firmware update is installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes rather than outward-facing changes.
