Apple Releases New Firmware for Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds

Apple today released new firmware updates for the Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, and the Beats Studio Buds. The ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ firmware is version 5B55, up from 4A394, the Beats Studio Buds firmware is version 10M2155, up from 10M329, and the Beats Fit Pro firmware is version 5B55, up from 4E64.



Apple does not provide details on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the Beats earbuds or for the AirPods, so we are not sure what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.

There's no standard way to upgrade the ‌Beats‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the earbuds are connected to an iOS device. Putting the Beats‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting them to a power source, and then pairing them‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

If we find notable changes after the firmware update is installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes rather than outward-facing changes.