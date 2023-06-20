Spotify Rumored to Launch HiFi Audio as Part of New Top-Tier 'Supremium' Subscription Plan

by

Spotify is planning to introduce a more expensive premium tier that includes high-fidelity audio, Bloomberg reports.

General Spotify Feature
The subscription tier, dubbed "Supremium" internally, will become Spotify's most costly plan and include HiFi audio. Spotify first announced its intention to offer HiFi audio in 2021 but subsequently delayed the launch of the feature for unknown reasons.

Spotify's existing "Premium" tier costs $9.99 for individuals or $15.99 for families. To maintain the appeal of this subscription plan following the launch of "Supremium," Spotify will give Premium subscribers expanded access to audiobooks via a specific number of free listening hours or titles.

Apple Music gained support for Lossless audio in 2021 and users do not need to pay more to get access to it. There are no ‌Apple Music‌ subscription tiers, so Lossless audio is included in all plans with the exception of the ‌Apple Music‌ Voice Plan. An ‌Apple Music‌ subscription costs $10.99 per month for individuals or $16.99 for families. ‌Apple Music‌ is also included in all of the Apple One subscription bundles, which range from $16.95 per month to $32.95 per month.

With Spotify Premium costing just $1 less than ‌Apple Music‌, it seems highly likely that the streamer's Supremium Tier will come in at a higher price point than Apple's rival service. Spotify's new top-tier plan will apparently launch this year starting in non-U.S. markets.

Tags: Spotify, Bloomberg

Top Rated Comments

lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
24 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Superium sounds like Apple naming convention for the triple-stacked chip above Ultra.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
24 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Just get Apple Music at those prices.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
23 minutes ago at 07:23 am
What's up with the fancy word, "Supremium"?

I prefer Apple Music any day. The music quality is really unmatched.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AnaphaseAway Avatar
AnaphaseAway
18 minutes ago at 07:28 am
im willing to bet most people who want the higher fidelity audio dont give a **** about free audiobooks included in the price so you might as well use apple music
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
8 minutes ago at 07:37 am
Just take a page from Apple and call the second-best tier "Max" (as in maximum, literally defined as: "as great, high, or intense as possible or permitted") and then put something above it, like Ultra or whatever.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
1 minute ago at 07:44 am

Just get Apple Music at those prices.
This. Plus you have the knowledge that the artist is getting paid a lot more per play than they do with Spotify. ($0.01/play on Apple Music vs $0.0033/play on Spotify).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments