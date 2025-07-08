The 10 Best Apple Deals Under $100 for Prime Day

As Prime Day continues today, we're highlighting all of the best Apple deals you can get for under $100 on Amazon. This includes AirPods, Apple Pencil Pro, AirTags, iPhone cases, USB-C chargers, and more.

You can find every Apple deal available during Prime Day in our dedicated post. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.



$30 Or Under

In the cheapest category, you can get Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $13.00, down from $19.00 and the AirTag 1 Pack for $19.99, down from $29.00.

$50 Or Under

For accessories priced between $30 and $50, there are a few sales on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for $49.98, down from $59.00, as well as discounts on iPhone 16 cases.

$100 Or Under

Lastly, we're tracking a few deals on Apple products that are just under $100 for Prime Day. You can get an AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99 ($34 off), an Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 ($30 off), and AirPods 4 for $89.00 ($40 off).

