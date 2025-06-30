Apple Updates Pixelmator Pro With Apple Intelligence Support

Apple today updated Pixelmator Pro, the drawing and photo editing app that it acquired last year. The new version of Pixelmator Pro incorporates Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools and Image Playground.



‌Image Playground‌ integration allows Pixelmator Pro to generate original images based on a photo, description, or people from the Photos library. There's an Add to Playground feature to recreate image layers or drawings in animation, illustration, or sketch styles, plus created images can be inserted as separate layers. Apple says that when using Pixelmator Pro's templates or mockups, placeholder images can be replaced with ‌Image Playground‌ creations.

Writing Tools integration lets users proofread, summarize, rewrite, and modify the tone of any text that is incorporated into a Pixelmator Pro creation. Compose with ChatGPT is an available option, and using the tools can be done by control clicking highlighted text and clicking Writing Tools.

Other improvements include support for RAW images from OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II cameras, improved VoiceOver support, and an option to hover over items in the Tools sidebar to display names in a larger size with Hover Text.

Pixelmator Pro is priced at $50 and it can be downloaded from the Mac App Store.