Apple Announces Multibillion-Dollar Deal With Broadcom to Make Components in the USA

by

Apple today announced a multibillion-dollar deal with American technology company Broadcom to make several key components for its devices in the United States.

r
The multi-year agreement with Broadcom will see Apple use 5G radio frequency and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters, that are designed and manufactured in the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

We're thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing. All of Apple's products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we'll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America's future.

Apple has collaborated with Broadcom for many years, with the company providing important chips for devices like the AirPort and iPhone 5S. Apple noted that it already supports over 1,100 jobs in Broadcom's Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility, and the partnership will see continued investment in automation projects and training programs for technicians and engineers.

The investments are part of the commitment Apple made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy over a period of five years. The company today said that it is on track to meet its target through direct spending with American suppliers, data centers, capital expenditures, and more.

Tags: United States, 5G, Broadcom

Top Rated Comments

jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
17 minutes ago at 06:06 am
Good to see some domestic manufacturing work for the US.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KurtWilde Avatar
KurtWilde
11 minutes ago at 06:12 am

So they couldn't figure out how to make their own 5G modem and had to go crawling back to Broadcom.
They’re making their own modems the same way they make their own silicon
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Powerbooky Avatar
Powerbooky
8 minutes ago at 06:15 am
We can hope that more electronics will be designed and manufactured back home, just like a few decades ago.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Keness Avatar
Keness
6 minutes ago at 06:17 am

So they couldn't figure out how to make their own 5G modem and had to go crawling back to Broadcom.
Broadcom isn't Qualcomm... I think you might be mixing those two up.

Broadcom would manufacture Apple's 5G modems and related components, in the same way TSMC manufactures Apple Silicon chips.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
16 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Good, this is a start in the right direction.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cthompson94 Avatar
cthompson94
15 minutes ago at 06:08 am

So they couldn't figure out how to make their own 5G modem and had to go crawling back to Broadcom.
Why spend time and money when you can just buy an established player
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

watchOS 9 header

Apple Releases watchOS 9.5

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 9.5, the fifth major update to the watchOS 9 operating system. watchOS 9.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 9.4. watchOS 9.5 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to ...
Read Full Article42 comments
Apple Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter

Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter Not Working With iOS 16.5

Friday May 19, 2023 7:28 pm PDT by
Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter does not work with iPhones and iPads that have been updated to iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, according to several users across the MacRumors Forums, Apple Support Community, and Reddit. The adapter has a USB-A port for connecting a camera, microphone, or other USB-powered accessory to an iPhone or iPad, along with a Lightning port for charging the iPhone ...
Read Full Article167 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

MacBook Supplier Ramping Up Production as 15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored to Launch at WWDC

Saturday May 20, 2023 9:00 pm PDT by
Apple supplier Quanta Computer is likely gearing up for new MacBooks, according to research shared by investment firm Morgan Stanley. In a research note on Friday, obtained by MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said Quanta Computer guided for high single-digit percentage growth in the number of notebooks it assembles in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter....
Read Full Article187 comments
Apple advanced security iMessage Contact Key Verification screen Feature

iOS 16.6 Beta Lays Groundwork for iMessage Contact Key Verification

Friday May 19, 2023 12:13 pm PDT by
The iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 betas that Apple released today appear to include iMessage Contact Key Verification, though it is not yet clear if the feature is functional in the first beta. There is an iMessage Contact Key Verification setting available in the Settings app, but tapping it does not appear to activate any actual feature. It may require additional settings to be on such as...
Read Full Article33 comments
top stories 20may2023

Top Stories: iOS 16.5 Released, Apple Headset Rumors, and More

Saturday May 20, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors including the release of iOS 16.5 and related software updates, as well as the Beats Studio Buds + earphones and an early announcement of upcoming accessibility features from Apple. On the rumor front, we heard a bit more about what we should expect to see with the iPhone 15 lineup and the M3 family of Mac and iPad chips coming later this...
Read Full Article22 comments
apple headset underside render by marcus kane

Apple Likely Filed for 'xrProOS' Trademark Last Week via Shell Company

Sunday May 21, 2023 6:24 pm PDT by
Just a few weeks ahead of WWDC, it appears that Apple continues to secretly apply for trademarks related to its rumored AR/VR headset. Apple headset concept by designer Marcus Kane Delaware-based shell company "Deep Dive LLC" submitted a trademark application for "xrProOS" stylized in Apple's SF Pro font on May 18 in Argentina, Turkey, and the Phillippines, according to online records. The...
Read Full Article124 comments