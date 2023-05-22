Mophie Debuts New MagSafe Car Vent Mounts
Mophie today launched two new MagSafe-compatible car vent mounts that are available on Mophie's website, on Apple.com, and in Apple stores around the world. One of the mounts supports wireless charging while the other is strictly for mounting your iPhone and does not directly charge.
Starting with the non-charging accessory, the Magnetic Vent Mount is $39.95 and holds the iPhone securely while preserving access to the Lightning port, so you can still charge your iPhone via cable. This device rotates and tilts allowing for ideal viewing angles, and it includes an adjustable offset arm so you can position the iPhone away from the vent.
Next is the Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe for $99.95, and it's the same design as the previous vent mount with the addition of 15W of wireless charging via MagSafe. It comes with a 20W USB-C car charger and 1.5M USB-C cable. You'll find all the same features as the non-charging mount, including an adjustable arm and secure hold.
If you purchase the new vent mounts on Mophie's website, you can save some money. Mophie is currently running a bundle and save sale, where you can get at least 30 percent off when buying two or more products at the same time. Just add the mounts to your cart (or any other compatible products on ZAGG's brand of websites), and you'll see the 30 percent off applied automatically.
On Apple.com, you can get the Magnetic Vent Mount for $39.95 and Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe for $99.95. Both delivery and in-store pick-up options are available.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Mophie. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Popular Stories
Apple today released watchOS 9.5, the fifth major update to the watchOS 9 operating system. watchOS 9.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 9.4.
watchOS 9.5 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to ...
The iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 betas that Apple released today appear to include iMessage Contact Key Verification, though it is not yet clear if the feature is functional in the first beta.
There is an iMessage Contact Key Verification setting available in the Settings app, but tapping it does not appear to activate any actual feature. It may require additional settings to be on such as...
Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter does not work with iPhones and iPads that have been updated to iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, according to several users across the MacRumors Forums, Apple Support Community, and Reddit.
The adapter has a USB-A port for connecting a camera, microphone, or other USB-powered accessory to an iPhone or iPad, along with a Lightning port for charging the iPhone ...
OpenAI today announced the launch of an official ChatGPT app for the iPhone and the iPad. OpenAI's ChatGPT has been accessible on the web and has been made available on iOS through multiple third-party apps, many of which are little better than scam apps, but this legitimate version will give users a safe way to use ChatGPT on the go.
ChatGPT is an AI-based chatbot that uses generative...
Apple today released tvOS 16.5, the fifth major update to the tvOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.5 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 16.4.
tvOS 16.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. If you have automatic software updates turned on,...
Apple today released iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 16.5 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that brought new emoji, Safari Web Push Notifications, and more.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 can be downloaded on...
Apple supplier Quanta Computer is likely gearing up for new MacBooks, according to research shared by investment firm Morgan Stanley.
In a research note on Friday, obtained by MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said Quanta Computer guided for high single-digit percentage growth in the number of notebooks it assembles in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter....
Top Rated Comments