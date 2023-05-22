Mophie Debuts New MagSafe Car Vent Mounts

Mophie today launched two new MagSafe-compatible car vent mounts that are available on Mophie's website, on Apple.com, and in Apple stores around the world. One of the mounts supports wireless charging while the other is strictly for mounting your iPhone and does not directly charge.



Starting with the non-charging accessory, the Magnetic Vent Mount is $39.95 and holds the ‌iPhone‌ securely while preserving access to the Lightning port, so you can still charge your ‌iPhone‌ via cable. This device rotates and tilts allowing for ideal viewing angles, and it includes an adjustable offset arm so you can position the ‌iPhone‌ away from the vent.

Next is the Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe for $99.95, and it's the same design as the previous vent mount with the addition of 15W of wireless charging via MagSafe. It comes with a 20W USB-C car charger and 1.5M USB-C cable. You'll find all the same features as the non-charging mount, including an adjustable arm and secure hold.

If you purchase the new vent mounts on Mophie's website, you can save some money. Mophie is currently running a bundle and save sale, where you can get at least 30 percent off when buying two or more products at the same time. Just add the mounts to your cart (or any other compatible products on ZAGG's brand of websites), and you'll see the 30 percent off applied automatically.

On Apple.com, you can get the Magnetic Vent Mount for $39.95 and Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe for $99.95. Both delivery and in-store pick-up options are available.