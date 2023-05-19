Best Apple Deals of the Week: Samsung's Monitors and TVs Go On Sale Alongside New Record Low Price for Apple Watch Ultra

by

This week was flooded with fresh all-time low discounts on Apple products including the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Pencil 2, as well as the introduction of a new sale on Samsung monitors and TVs. We're recapping these deals from the past few days and more, all of which are still available to purchase today.

Hero0009Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Samsung

samsung purple deals

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung's monitors and TVs
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
Smart Monitor M8 for $499.99

Samsung returned this week with its latest "Discover Samsung" event, introducing discounts sitewide on monitors, TVs, home appliances, smartphones, and more. We're nearing the end of this sale now on May 21, so be sure to check out the best deals in the lists below if you're interested.

As with previous Discover Samsung events, the highlight of the sale is a discount on the Smart Monitor M8, which is available for $499.99, down from $699.99. This isn't quite an all-time low price but it's still a solid second-best option.

Monitors

TVs

M1 iMac

imac purple

  • What's the deal? Take $349 off the M1 iMac
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$349 OFF
M1 iMac (7-Core GPU/256GB) for $949.99

We saw multiple M1 iMac deals appear this week, but the best were at Woot, which still has the 7-Core GPU/256GB M1 iMac for $949.99 in Silver, down from $1,299.00. This beats the current sale for the same model at Amazon by about $50.

It's in New Open-Box condition, which means it comes in the original box but not with an Apple warranty. Woot ships these iMacs with a 90 day Woot limited warranty.

Apple Watch Ultra

apple watch ultra purple

  • What's the deal? Take $97 off Apple Watch Ultra
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$97 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra for $701.99

Earlier in the week, Amazon introduced a notable discount on the Apple Watch Ultra, now available for $701.99, down from $799.00. This sale is still only on the 49mm Yellow Ocean Band model, but you can also get quite a few Ultra models for the second-best price of $729.99 right now on Amazon. Visit our original article for a full list.

Apple Pencil 2

apple pencil 2 purple

  • What's the deal? Take $45 off Apple Pencil
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$45 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $85.00

The Apple Pencil 2 joined this week's record low price club by hitting $85.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

M2 Mac Mini

mac mini purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $120 off the M2 Mac mini
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
M2 Mac mini (256GB) for $499.99

$120 OFF
M2 Mac mini (512GB) for $679.00

On Wednesday, Amazon introduced a trio of deals on the 2023 M2 Mac mini, and two are still live. You can get the 256GB M2 Mac mini for $499.99 ($99 off) and 512GB M2 Mac mini for $679.00 ($120 off). The latter deal is actually a better price than we tracked on Wednesday, dropping by $10 since we first posted.

2021 MacBook Pro

macbook pro purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $700 off the 2021 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$600 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $1,899.00

$700 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $1,999.00

Prices continue to drop on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and this week we saw the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) hit a new all-time low price at $1,899.00, down from $2,499.00. For the larger display model, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $1,999.00, down from $2,699.00.

HomePod (Gen 2)

homepod purple

  • What's the deal? Take $20 off Gen 2 HomePod
  • Where can I get it? B&H Photo
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$20 OFF
HomePod (Gen 2) for $279.00

We're still tracking an all-time low price on the new second-generation HomePod this week, which is available for $279.00 on B&H Photo, down from $299.00. This is still the first major discount we've ever seen on the new HomePod, and no other retailers have yet to match the discount.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Apple accessibility iPad iPhone 14 Pro Max Home Screen

Apple Previews iOS 17 Accessibility Features Ahead of WWDC

Tuesday May 16, 2023 5:17 am PDT by
Apple today previewed a wide range of new accessibility features for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that are set to arrive later this year. Apple says that the "new software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility are coming later this year," which strongly suggests that they will be part of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. The new operating systems are expected to be previewed...
Read Full Article83 comments
iphone 14 pro cameras

iPhone 15 Pro Max to Feature Rearranged Camera Layout to Accommodate Periscope Lens

Wednesday May 17, 2023 5:09 am PDT by
Apple is set to rearrange the layout of the rear triple-lens camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to accommodate the new periscope camera technology that will be exclusive to the larger handset. iPhone 14 Pro camera layout. Arrows indicate swapped lens positions on iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year, a periscope lens system will be used for the telephoto camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the...
Read Full Article151 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header 1

iPhone 16 Pro Models to Have Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Display Sizes, Periscope Zoom Lenses

Tuesday May 16, 2023 8:23 am PDT by
Apple has not notably tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the iPhone 12 models in 2020, but that's set to change with the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger display sizes than the iPhone 14 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. According to researcher Unknownz21, the iPhone 16 Pro (D93 in Apple's internal documentation) will feature ...
Read Full Article62 comments
chatgpt for iphone

OpenAI Launches Official ChatGPT App for iPhone and iPad

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:56 am PDT by
OpenAI today announced the launch of an official ChatGPT app for the iPhone and the iPad. OpenAI's ChatGPT has been accessible on the web and has been made available on iOS through multiple third-party apps, many of which are little better than scam apps, but this legitimate version will give users a safe way to use ChatGPT on the go. ChatGPT is an AI-based chatbot that uses generative...
Read Full Article120 comments
apple headset underside render by marcus kane

Report: Apple Executives Cautious of Mixed-Reality Headset Amid Compromises

Thursday May 18, 2023 5:19 am PDT by
Key Apple executives including Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and Johny Srouji have kept their distance from the company's mixed-reality headset throughout its development process amid a series of setbacks and compromises, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane. Apple apparently began developing its headset in 2015, using Samsung's Gear VR and the HTC...
Read Full Article252 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday May 14, 2023 7:44 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9. iOS...
Read Full Article
whatsapp locked chats

WhatsApp Gains Chat Lock Feature for More Private Conversations

Tuesday May 16, 2023 2:38 am PDT by
WhatsApp is rolling out a new Chat Lock feature that allows users to secure select conversations in their inbox behind a passcode, fingerprint, or Face ID authentication, parent company Meta has announced. In a post on its news page, Meta explained that locked conversations are removed from the regular chat list and hidden in a password-protected folder. Notification previews for any locked...
Read Full Article55 comments
Windows 11 Phone Link iMessage

Microsoft Completes Rollout of Basic iMessage Support on Windows 11

Monday May 15, 2023 1:19 pm PDT by
Microsoft today announced it has completed its rollout of iPhone support for its Phone Link app on Windows 11, as spotted by The Verge. With the Phone Link app for Windows 11 and the Link to Windows app for iOS, iPhone users can make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view notifications directly on their PC. Notably, this means Windows 11 technically supports...
Read Full Article153 comments