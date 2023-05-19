Best Apple Deals of the Week: Samsung's Monitors and TVs Go On Sale Alongside New Record Low Price for Apple Watch Ultra

This week was flooded with fresh all-time low discounts on Apple products including the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Pencil 2, as well as the introduction of a new sale on Samsung monitors and TVs. We're recapping these deals from the past few days and more, all of which are still available to purchase today.

Samsung

What's the deal? Save on Samsung's monitors and TVs

Save on Samsung's monitors and TVs Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung returned this week with its latest "Discover Samsung" event, introducing discounts sitewide on monitors, TVs, home appliances, smartphones, and more. We're nearing the end of this sale now on May 21, so be sure to check out the best deals in the lists below if you're interested.

As with previous Discover Samsung events, the highlight of the sale is a discount on the Smart Monitor M8, which is available for $499.99, down from $699.99. This isn't quite an all-time low price but it's still a solid second-best option.

Monitors

TVs

M1 iMac

What's the deal? Take $349 off the M1 iMac

Take $349 off the M1 iMac Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We saw multiple M1 iMac deals appear this week, but the best were at Woot, which still has the 7-Core GPU/256GB M1 iMac for $949.99 in Silver, down from $1,299.00. This beats the current sale for the same model at Amazon by about $50.

It's in New Open-Box condition, which means it comes in the original box but not with an Apple warranty. Woot ships these iMacs with a 90 day Woot limited warranty.



Apple Watch Ultra

What's the deal? Take $97 off Apple Watch Ultra

Take $97 off Apple Watch Ultra Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Earlier in the week, Amazon introduced a notable discount on the Apple Watch Ultra, now available for $701.99, down from $799.00. This sale is still only on the 49mm Yellow Ocean Band model, but you can also get quite a few Ultra models for the second-best price of $729.99 right now on Amazon. Visit our original article for a full list.



Apple Pencil 2

What's the deal? Take $45 off Apple Pencil

Take $45 off Apple Pencil Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The Apple Pencil 2 joined this week's record low price club by hitting $85.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.



M2 Mac Mini

What's the deal? Take up to $120 off the M2 Mac mini

Take up to $120 off the M2 Mac mini Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

On Wednesday, Amazon introduced a trio of deals on the 2023 M2 Mac mini, and two are still live. You can get the 256GB M2 Mac mini for $499.99 ($99 off) and 512GB M2 Mac mini for $679.00 ($120 off). The latter deal is actually a better price than we tracked on Wednesday, dropping by $10 since we first posted.



2021 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $700 off the 2021 MacBook Pro

Take up to $700 off the 2021 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Prices continue to drop on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and this week we saw the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) hit a new all-time low price at $1,899.00, down from $2,499.00. For the larger display model, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $1,999.00, down from $2,699.00.



HomePod (Gen 2)

What's the deal? Take $20 off Gen 2 HomePod

Take $20 off Gen 2 HomePod Where can I get it? B&H Photo

B&H Photo Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We're still tracking an all-time low price on the new second-generation HomePod this week, which is available for $279.00 on B&H Photo, down from $299.00. This is still the first major discount we've ever seen on the new HomePod, and no other retailers have yet to match the discount.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.