Deals: New Discover Samsung Event Offers Savings on Monitors and TVs This Week Only

A new Discover Samsung event has kicked off this week on the retailer's website, discounting a wide selection of monitors, TVs, and more home electronics for a limited time. Specifically, this sale runs through May 21, although some deals will last for one day only during this weeklong event.



Monitors

Starting with monitors, Samsung has its iMac-like Smart Monitor M8 for $499.99, down from $699.99. This is a second-best price on the monitor, but still a solid deal at $200 off the original price.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 has a design very similar to the new 24-inch iMacs, and it uses USB-C charging connectivity and includes AirPlay support. All four colors are available at this discounted price during the event.

Besides the Smart Monitor M8, we've rounded up a few other items you can get on sale during the Discover Samsung event. One of the best deals in this sale is Samsung's curved 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K monitor for $1,999.99 ($1,000 off).

TVs

Samsung is also discounting a collection of TVs, with as much as $2,700 off select models for this week only. Samsung's sale is mainly focused on discounts for 4K and 8K QLED TVs, with multiple sizes available. As with the monitor sale, all markdowns have been applied automatically and you don't need any coupon code to get these deals.

There are many more products on sale during the Discover Samsung event, so be sure to browse before everything ends on May 21. Besides monitors and TVs, you'll find bargains on vacuums, smartphones, soundbars, notebooks, and more. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.