Deals: Apple Watch Ultra Drops to New All-Time Low Price of $701.99 on Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra has hit a new record low price of $701.99 on Amazon, down from $799.00. This beats the previous best-ever price by about $29 and as of writing only Amazon is offering the sale.

The only model on sale at this price is the 49mm Yellow Ocean Band Apple Watch Ultra, while nearly all other models are on sale at the more common price of $729.99. If you're more interested in one of these bands, note that you won't see the sale price until you add them to your cart and head to checkout.

Below we've collected a full list of the Apple Watch Ultra models that are available at the second-best price of $729.99 on Amazon right now. Remember that you will need to add these watches to your cart and head to the checkout screen in order to see the $729.99 deal price.

