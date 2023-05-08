Deals: Second-Gen HomePod Sees First Ever Price Drop, Now Available for $279

B&H Photo today has the first discount we've ever tracked on Apple's second generation HomePod. You can get the white model for $279.00, down from $299.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only the white color is available at this new all-time low price, while midnight is on sale for $289.00 right now on B&H Photo. Delivery estimates are given for around May 10 with free expedited shipping to most residences in the United States.

Apple introduced the new HomePod this past January, and it features new temperature and humidity sensors, improved sound and microphone technology, and HomeKit and Matter support. Today's discount at B&H Photo is the first sale of any kind we've seen on the 2023 HomePod.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.