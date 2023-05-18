Deals: Apple Pencil 2 Drops to New Low Price of $85 ($45 Off)
The Apple Pencil 2 has hit a new all-time low price on Amazon today, available for $85.00, down from $129.00. The accessory is in stock and available to deliver as soon as May 20 for Prime delivery, or May 24 for free delivery.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later). The second generation Apple Pencil is a perfect accessory for anyone planning to use the new Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps coming to the iPad.
If you have the newest iPad Pro models, the second-generation Apple Pencil can now be detected while hovering up to 12mm above the display. This allows users to see a preview of their drawing before they make it, and with Scribble text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March.
"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9.
iOS...
Recent reports have converged on the belief that Apple will show off its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC in June, and now Ming-Chi Kuo's latest predictions also align with the rumors, with the industry analyst claiming that the announcement is "highly likely" and the company is "well prepared" for the unveiling.
Concept render by Marcus Kane Previously, Kuo said Apple had pushed back...
The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be facing substantial price hikes upon their launch later this year, according to recent reports.
According to a rumor from an unverified source on Weibo, Apple is planning to increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro models to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, meaning that...
Apple today previewed a wide range of new accessibility features for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that are set to arrive later this year.
Apple says that the "new software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility are coming later this year," which strongly suggests that they will be part of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. The new operating systems are expected to be previewed...
Microsoft today announced it has completed its rollout of iPhone support for its Phone Link app on Windows 11, as spotted by The Verge.
With the Phone Link app for Windows 11 and the Link to Windows app for iOS, iPhone users can make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view notifications directly on their PC. Notably, this means Windows 11 technically supports...
The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light...
The Wall Street Journal on Friday outlined what to expect from Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset project, corroborating several details previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and The Information's Wayne Ma.
Apple headset mockup by designer Ian Zelbo The report indicates that Apple plans to unveil the headset at WWDC in June, and says many sessions at the conference will be related to ...
Apple has not notably tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the iPhone 12 models in 2020, but that's set to change with the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger display sizes than the iPhone 14 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.
According to researcher Unknownz21, the iPhone 16 Pro (D93 in Apple's internal documentation) will feature ...