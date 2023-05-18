Deals: Apple Pencil 2 Drops to New Low Price of $85 ($45 Off)

The Apple Pencil 2 has hit a new all-time low price on Amazon today, available for $85.00, down from $129.00. The accessory is in stock and available to deliver as soon as May 20 for Prime delivery, or May 24 for free delivery.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later). The second generation Apple Pencil is a perfect accessory for anyone planning to use the new Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps coming to the iPad.

If you have the newest iPad Pro models, the second-generation Apple Pencil can now be detected while hovering up to 12mm above the display. This allows users to see a preview of their drawing before they make it, and with Scribble text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen.

