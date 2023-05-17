Deals: Woot Takes Up to $469 Off Apple's M1 iMac, Now Starting at $939.99

Woot today has a collection of M1 iMacs at solid prices, starting with the 7-core GPU/256GB model for just $939.99 in Blue and Green, down from $1,299.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the 24-inch iMac, beating the previous low by about $60.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All iMacs in Woot's sale today are in "New Open-Box" condition, meaning that the devices are brand new and come in original Apple retail boxes. However, they do not come with an Apple warranty and instead include a 90-Day Woot warranty.

You can also get the 8-core GPU/256GB M1 iMac for $1,029.99 on Woot, down from $1,499.00. This sale isn't quite as good as the $999.99 price tag we briefly saw on Amazon a few weeks ago, but at just about $30 higher it's a very solid second-best price.

This one is only available in Green and it also comes in "New Open-Box" condition. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.