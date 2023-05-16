Photomator Photo Editor Now Available on Mac

by

Photomator 3.0 today got its official release on macOS, bringing Pixelmator's iPhone and iPad photo-editing app to MacBooks and Mac desktops for the first time.

Photomator for Mac %E2%80%93 1 %E2%80%93 Lead Image
With an interface that will be familiar to users of Photomator on iOS and iPadOS, the Mac app includes a fully fledged photo browser with native Photos app integration, allowing users to organize, duplicate, share, and favorite images, as well as sync edits between Photomator and the ‌Photos‌ Library.

The app includes nondestructive tools to crop images, adjust colors, or repair and clone objects in photos, and users can edit specific parts of photos and make automatic subject, sky, and background selections.

Photomator for Mac %E2%80%93 4 %E2%80%93 Batch Editing
According to the developers, machine learning algorithms enable users to increase the resolution of photos without noticeable reductions in detail or sharpness, match the colors of two photos, and remove camera noise. Photomator for Mac also supports batch-editing workflows and includes a Workflows browser, allowing users to crop images, adjust colors, and automatically apply edits to other images.

The app includes support for over 600 RAW image formats, and features built-in integration with Pixelmator Pro, which supports many Photomator edits, including selection masks and perspective corrections.

Apple Silicon should also bring a boost to Photomator workflows. Built for macOS using SwiftUI, the app runs on Mac mini models with M2 Max and ‌M2‌ Pro chips more than 20 times faster compared to the most recent Intel-powered Macs, claim the developers.

Photomator for Mac iPhone and iPad
Photomator for Mac is available to download today from the Mac App Store and offers a subscription model ($29.99 yearly, $4,99 monthly) or a lifetime purchase fee ($99.99).

Tag: Pixelmator

Top Rated Comments

mhnd Avatar
mhnd
1 minute ago at 06:14 am

I'm confused...what the heck is Pixelmator Pro then ?
Pixelmator Pro is a Photoshop alternative, while Photomator is a Lightroom alternative.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Verified Whiskey Avatar
Verified Whiskey
13 minutes ago at 06:02 am
Photomator is a huge application. Super powerful. I’m excited that this is finally happening!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
9 minutes ago at 06:07 am
W lifetime purchase option.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
7 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Props for offering a perpetual license option ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
5 minutes ago at 06:11 am
I'm confused...what the heck is Pixelmator Pro then ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple ar concept 2 blue

Apple Headset's Capabilities Said to 'Far Exceed' Those of Rival Devices

Saturday May 13, 2023 2:38 pm PDT by
The Wall Street Journal on Friday outlined what to expect from Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset project, corroborating several details previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and The Information's Wayne Ma. Apple headset mockup by designer Ian Zelbo The report indicates that Apple plans to unveil the headset at WWDC in June, and says many sessions at the conference will be related to ...
Read Full Article333 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Multi Purpose button Mute Switch Feature Green

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to See Huge Price Hike

Sunday May 14, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be facing substantial price hikes upon their launch later this year, according to recent reports. According to a rumor from an unverified source on Weibo, Apple is planning to increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro models to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, meaning that...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday May 14, 2023 7:44 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9. iOS...
Read Full Article
siri symbol iphone

You May Soon Not Need to Say 'Hey Siri' Anymore

Saturday May 13, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands without the need to use "Hey Siri" as a...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

Apple Confirms iOS 16.5 Will Be Released Next Week With These New Features

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:57 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple. In addition to...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 15 Cyan and Magenta Frosted Back Feature

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera Like Pro Models

Sunday May 14, 2023 8:50 am PDT by
The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light...
Read Full Article111 comments
apple headset underside render by marcus kane

Kuo: Apple 'Well Prepared' for Headset Announcement Next Month

Monday May 15, 2023 6:20 am PDT by
Recent reports have converged on the belief that Apple will show off its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC in June, and now Ming-Chi Kuo's latest predictions also align with the rumors, with the industry analyst claiming that the announcement is "highly likely" and the company is "well prepared" for the unveiling. Concept render by Marcus Kane Previously, Kuo said Apple had pushed back...
Read Full Article255 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

Gurman: Apple Testing 'M3 Pro' Chip for MacBook Pro With 12-Core CPU and 18-Core GPU

Sunday May 14, 2023 5:59 am PDT by
Apple is testing an unreleased chip with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 36GB of memory, according to an App Store developer log obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip is being tested inside a future high-end MacBook Pro running the upcoming macOS 14 update, which is expected to be announced at WWDC next month. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said this chip could be...
Read Full Article247 comments