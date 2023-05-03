Apple Card Users Can Get 6% Daily Cash From Nike Purchases, $75 Bonus Available for New Customers

Apple is partnering with Nike this month to give Apple Card users six percent Daily Cash back on purchases, up from the typical three percent cash back offer. The deal is available through the end of May, and customers can get the higher cash back percentage on up to $500 in goods.



The additional cash back is available when using the ‌Apple Card‌ to make purchases from the Nike website, U.S. Nike stores, or the Nike app, and Apple Pay is required. A Nike customer who spends $500 with ‌Apple Pay‌ and the ‌Apple Card‌ will receive $30 in total, and after that, the Daily Cash back total drops back down to three percent.

Customers who open a new ‌Apple Card‌ account by 5/31 and spend $75 or more at Nike within the first 30 days of having the card will be able to get $75 cash back.

Apple partners with a number of vendors to offer three percent Daily Cash back on ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases made with ‌Apple Card‌. Companies that support the extra cash back include Ace, T-Mobile, Nike, Uber Eats, Uber, Panera, Walgreens, Exxon Mobil, and of course, Apple's own retail stores. Standard ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases earn two percent cash back, and all other purchases earn one percent.

Daily Cash can be transferred to a bank account, used for Apple Cash purchases, or deposited into the new ‌Apple Card‌ Savings account that came out in April.

The ‌Apple Card‌ continues to be limited to customers in the United States.