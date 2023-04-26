iPads to Get iPhone-Style Lock Screen Customization Options in iPadOS 17, Claims Leaker
Apple intends to bring iPhone-style Lock Screen customizations to iPads with the launch of iPadOS 17, claims a leaker who has shared accurate details in the past.
According to the Twitter account holder @analyst941, Apple will not only bring over to iPad models the custom Lock Screen options it introduced to iPhones in iOS 16, but it also plans to include additional updates being added in iOS 17.
Currently, iPad users running iPadOS 16 lack access to any of the Lock Screen customization tools iPhone users enjoy, leaving much of the screen unused. But if the latest rumor is accurate, iPadOS 17 will feature the following options for iPads:
- Lock Screen widgets
- Wallpaper types such as Photo Shuffle, Emoji, and Weather
- Photo tints and styles
- Wallpaper depth effect
- Clock style customization
- Lock Screens linked to Focus Modes
- Wallpapers gallery
On Tuesday, a separate rumor claimed that iOS 17 will bring new Lock Screen font size options to iPhones, as well as a button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users. Leaker @analyst941 claims iPadOS 17 will also share "tuned up" Lock Screen customizations new to iOS 17, which could be a reference to the same tweaks.
The anonymous source behind this rumor leaked accurate information about the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island on the MacRumors Forums before the device was announced last year. The same tipster leaked alleged details about new solid-state buttons coming on the iPhone 15 Pro models, but they have since withdrawn the claim and now agree with other sources that the new buttons have been pushed back to next year's Pro models.
In addition, @analyst941 earlier this month claimed several other new features could be coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, including improvements to Search, the Dynamic Island, Control Center, and more. However, they do not have a long-term track record with rumors yet, so there is no guarantee the latest information they shared will prove to be accurate.
Apple is expected to preview iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5. For more on what to expect in the new software, click the iOS 17 tag below.
Popular Stories
Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft.
This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates...
iOS 17 will include new features and changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center, according to a Weibo post this week from the same account that revealed Apple would be launching the iPhone 14 in Yellow.
The post lists several potential iOS 17 features:Lock Screen font size options
A button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users
Apple...
The iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature last week saved a trio of students who went canyoneering in Utah and got stuck in an area with no cellular signal. Introduced last September, Emergency SOS via Satellite is designed to let iPhone 14 users access satellite communications to get help in emergency situations.
The students who were involved spoke to Utah's KUTV and described...
CarPlay is now available in more than 800 vehicle models sold in the U.S., according to a recently updated page on Apple's website. Until last week, the page said the in-car software platform was available in more than 600 vehicle models. Apple added many 2023 and 2024 vehicle models to the list as part of the update. The updated figure comes after GM announced that it plans to phase out...
Apple's mixed reality headset will have two ports including a USB-C interface for data transfer and a new proprietary charging connector for the external battery, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple mixed reality headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane Most AR/VR headsets on the market have an integrated battery, but reports suggest that Apple's headset will connect to a...
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible...
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers a few weeks ago. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
With roughly six weeks to go until WWDC, rumors are continuing to fly about what we might see at the event. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman joined us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to give us his take on things, but there's still lots up in the air.
This week also saw the launch of the savings account companion to Apple Card and the promised smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sound...
Top Rated Comments