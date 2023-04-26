iPads to Get iPhone-Style Lock Screen Customization Options in iPadOS 17, Claims Leaker

Apple intends to bring iPhone-style Lock Screen customizations to iPads with the launch of iPadOS 17, claims a leaker who has shared accurate details in the past.



According to the Twitter account holder @analyst941, Apple will not only bring over to iPad models the custom Lock Screen options it introduced to iPhones in iOS 16, but it also plans to include additional updates being added in iOS 17.

Currently, iPad users running iPadOS 16 lack access to any of the Lock Screen customization tools iPhone users enjoy, leaving much of the screen unused. But if the latest rumor is accurate, iPadOS 17 will feature the following options for iPads:

Lock Screen widgets

Wallpaper types such as Photo Shuffle, Emoji, and Weather

Photo tints and styles

Wallpaper depth effect

Clock style customization

Lock Screens linked to Focus Modes

Wallpapers gallery

On Tuesday, a separate rumor claimed that iOS 17 will bring new Lock Screen font size options to iPhones, as well as a button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users. Leaker @analyst941 claims iPadOS 17 will also share "tuned up" Lock Screen customizations new to iOS 17, which could be a reference to the same tweaks.

The anonymous source behind this rumor leaked accurate information about the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island on the MacRumors Forums before the device was announced last year. The same tipster leaked alleged details about new solid-state buttons coming on the iPhone 15 Pro models, but they have since withdrawn the claim and now agree with other sources that the new buttons have been pushed back to next year's Pro models.

In addition, @analyst941 earlier this month claimed several other new features could be coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, including improvements to Search, the Dynamic Island, Control Center, and more. However, they do not have a long-term track record with rumors yet, so there is no guarantee the latest information they shared will prove to be accurate.

Apple is expected to preview iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5.