Simplified iOS 16.4 Beta Installation Method Expands to Latest macOS Ventura 13.4 and watchOS 9.5 Betas

The changes were exclusive to iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, but now Apple is expanding them to macOS and watchOS with the macOS 13.4 and watchOS 9.5 betas that were released to developers today. Developers and public beta testers enrolled in Apple's respective programs can toggle on beta updates directly from System Settings on the Mac, and the Software Update section in the Watch app on iPhone.
Apple's new beta installation method replaces the profiles that have previously been used for installing both developer and public watchOS and macOS updates. On the developer side, enabling betas now requires an Apple ID enrolled in the Apple Developer Program.
Using a developer profile without an associated developer account is no longer a possibility, so only registered developers will be able to get access to the developer beta going forward. The same goes for the public betas, though access to the public beta program is free and open to anyone, unlike the developer program, which costs $99 per year.
For minor beta updates, the changes won't have a big impact, but when iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14 are announced, the Apple ID requirement will prevent those who do not have a developer account from being able to install the developer betas. In past years, non-developers have been able to use shared developer profiles to get early access to new software.
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, a minor update to the iOS 16 operating system that first came out last September. iOS 16.4.1 is a bug fix update that comes almost two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that introduced new Emoji, Safari Web Push notifications, Voice Isolation for phone calls, and more.
iOS 16.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going
An Apple Store at the Alderwood Mall was burgled last weekend, with thieves infiltrating the location through a nearby coffee shop. According to Seattle's King 5 News, thieves broke into Seattle Coffee Gear, went into the bathroom, and cut a hole in the wall to get to the Apple Store backroom.
The burglars were able to bypass the Apple Store's security system by using the adjacent coffee
WWDC is now just two months away, and we're starting to hear a bit more about what we might see with upcoming iOS 17 and watchOS 10 updates that should be unveiled during the keynote.
This week also saw the release of an iOS 16.4.1 bug fix update, another rumor about Apple's timeline for transitioning some of its Mac notebooks to OLED display technology, and a curious Bitcoin-related
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around five months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and much more.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15
Apple made the first beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last month. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 should be publicly released in May, and it is possible that
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, respectively, and it's a good idea to install them as soon as you can because all three updates include important security fixes.
According to Apple's security support documents for iOS and macOS, the new software includes fixes for two separate vulnerabilities, both of which were known by Apple
Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.