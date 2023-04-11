Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Ventura 13.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of macOS Ventura 13.4 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming two weeks after the launch of the first beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

There is no word yet on what's included in ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4, but we'll update this article if anything new is discovered.