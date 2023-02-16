iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Let Developers and Public Beta Testers Opt in to Betas Directly From Software Update Settings

With the iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 betas, those who are enrolled in Apple's developer program are able to turn on developer betas directly from the Software Update section in the Settings app.



This will eliminate the need to install a profile from the Developer Center in order to get developer betas, simplifying the beta downloading process. There is also an option for public beta testers as well who want to install updates with less hassle.

Under a new Beta Updates section, iPhone and iPad users can opt to enroll in the iOS 16 Developer Beta or the ‌iOS 16‌ Public Beta track. Those who were already enrolled in a beta will have these options toggled on automatically.



Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings. This new option will be automatically enabled on devices already enrolled in the program that update to the latest beta release. Your iPhone or iPad must be signed in with the same Apple ID you used to enroll in the Apple Developer Program in order to see this option in Settings. In future iOS and iPadOS releases, this new setting will be the way to enable developer betas and configuration profiles will no longer grant access.

