Hands-On With Tesla's $300 AirPower-Like Wireless Charger

by

Back in December, Tesla announced the launch of a $300 multi-device wireless charger able to charge three Qi devices at one time. There are notable parallels to Apple's now-canceled AirPower charging mat, so we thought we'd check it out to see what it's like.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Design wise, the charger is a flat, angular platform made from aluminum with an alcantara fabric top, which Tesla says was inspired by the Cybertruck. There's some subtle Tesla branding at the front, an LED light to let you know when charging is taking place, and an integrated USB-C cable.

The charger is heavy and well made, but the integrated cable is a negative because if it breaks, there's no way to replace it. Tesla includes a 65W wall adapter that's also modeled after the Cybertruck, plus a removable stand that can be used to transition the charger from a flat orientation to more of an angled orientation.

The Tesla Wireless Charging Platform is able to charge up to three devices at one time from any position on the charging base, which is how Apple wanted the AirPower to work. Three devices can receive up to 15W of power, though iPhones will be limited to 7.5W since this is Qi charging.

Unlike the ‌AirPower‌, Tesla's Wireless Charging Platform does not work with the Apple Watch, but it is compatible with Qi-based iPhones and AirPod models. Given the size of the device, you're probably not going to be able to charge three large smartphones, but two smartphones and a set of AirPods works.

Tesla's charging mat is using FreePower, a technology from Aira that we have seen used in other Qi-based wireless chargers. The Base Station Pro from Nomad, for example, used FreePower and it was remarkably similar to the Tesla product. The Base Station Pro ran into trouble because it was not able to work properly with the iPhone 12 and later due to firmware issues, and it remains to be seen if the Tesla charger will have similar problems with future smartphones.

The Tesla Wireless Charging Platform works as advertised, and generally, you can place a device anywhere on the platform to get it to charge. Position does still matter somewhat, though, because you still need to make sure you have a good alignment with a coil to get the full charging speed.

At $300, and with only Qi-based charging, it's not worth buying the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform unless you're a Tesla superfan. At this point, a MagSafe charger is a much better use of your money if you're in the Apple ecosystem.

What do you think of Tesla's charger? Let us know in the comments below.

Tag: Tesla

Top Rated Comments

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
26 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Ah, inspired by Cybertruck... that explains it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ion-X Avatar
Ion-X
14 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Integrated cable makes this a no-go.

Price makes it really a no-go.

Elmo makes it a never-go.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
18 minutes ago at 09:13 am
They missed a trick not making this a 50,000 limited edition with signed photo of Musk on the back, would of sold out in hours ;)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DotCom2 Avatar
DotCom2
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
I have the newer Belkin 3 in 1 and LOVE it! It fast charges my Apple watch and keeps my iPhone at a level that I can still see the face from my nightstand, and charges my air pods. It travels nicely as well. No more bunches of cables. It's a little pricey but similar to others in this category. One issue though is that the cable is attached so if it breaks, your unit is a goner.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
compwiz1202 Avatar
compwiz1202
16 minutes ago at 09:15 am

They missed a trick not making this a 50,000 limited edition with signed photo of Musk on the back, would of sold out in hours ;)
And a free year of Twitter Blue!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kaycrystal626 Avatar
kaycrystal626
11 minutes ago at 09:19 am
People have $300 to burn, that's how you know the economy is strong!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

weather off

Apple Weather App Data Not Loading for Many Users [Updated]

Tuesday April 4, 2023 1:29 am PDT by
Apple is currently experiencing issues with its weather data provider, leaving many users unable to see live weather information and forecasts for regions in the Weather app. The issue appears to be affecting many users across the globe, with Weather apps on several Apple platforms impacted, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. Apple is currently trying to resolve an issue with its ...
Read Full Article251 comments
iOS 17 Control Center Feature

iOS 17 Rumored to Feature 'Major' Changes to iPhone's Control Center

Wednesday April 5, 2023 12:14 pm PDT by
iOS 17 will feature "major" changes to Control Center on the iPhone, according to a MacRumors forum member who leaked accurate details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro before the device was announced last year. In an email, the anonymous source added that iOS 17 will be focused on performance and stability improvements, suggesting that a revamped Control Center could be one of...
Read Full Article182 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 Rumored to Drop Support for iPhone X, First-Generation iPad Pro, and More

Tuesday April 4, 2023 8:02 am PDT by
iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and fifth-generation iPad, according to a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates. The devices in this list were released between November 2015 and November 2017. If this rumor is accurate, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 would be incompatible with...
Read Full Article253 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.4.1 Rumored to Launch Soon for iPhone With Bug Fixes

Tuesday April 4, 2023 6:43 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.4.1 for the iPhone, according to a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates. It's unclear when the update will be available, but it will likely be released this week or next week. Minor updates like iOS 16.4.1 are typically focused on bug fixes and security improvements. Since iOS 16.4 was released last week, some iPhone users...
Read Full Article82 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.4 Now Available for Your iPhone With These 8 New Features

Friday March 31, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Following six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 was released to the public this week. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone 8 and newer. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes added with iOS 16.4,...
Read Full Article
AirPods Pro Case With Screen

Apple Researching AirPods Case With Built-in Interactive Touchscreen

Monday April 3, 2023 8:02 am PDT by
Apple has designs on a future AirPods case featuring a built-in touchscreen display that would enable users to control audio sources and interact with apps associated with the connected device, according to a newly published patent. Filed by Apple in September 2021 and published last week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, "Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interface Interactions...
Read Full Article131 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 Will Support iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus, Counterclaims Reputable Leaker

Wednesday April 5, 2023 2:21 am PDT by
Apple's iOS 17 operating system will be compatible with all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16, claims a previously reliable source with alleged contacts within Apple, contradicting yesterday's rumor. On Tuesday, a separate source with a good track record for predicting the general release window of upcoming Apple software updates suggested that iOS 17 will drop support for the...
Read Full Article92 comments
apple bitcoin hack

Apple Has Included Bitcoin Whitepaper in Every Version of macOS Since 2018

Thursday April 6, 2023 2:38 am PDT by
In every copy of macOS that has shipped since 2018, Apple has included the original Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto, and no-one seems to know why. The baffling discovery (or rediscovery - see below) was recently made by developer and waxy.org writer Andy Baio, who stumbled upon the PDF document while trying to fix a problem with his printer. Anyone with a Mac running macOS Mojave...
Read Full Article125 comments