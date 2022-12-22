Tesla Launches $300 AirPower-Like Wireless Charger That Can Power Three Qi Devices at Once
Tesla today announced the launch of the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform, a $300 wireless charger that is able to charge up to three Qi devices at one time.
The concept is somewhat similar to the AirPower that Apple wanted to produce as the three devices can be placed anywhere on the Tesla charging mat, receiving up to 15W of power each.
Tesla says that the angular design of the charging mat was inspired by the look of the Cybertruck, and it features an aluminum housing with an alcantara surface and detachable magnetic stand that can be used for charging flat or at an angle.
Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously. Its sleek design is composed of an aluminum housing, premium alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing. Featuring FreePower(R) technology, which charges your Qi capable devices such as phones or earbuds placed anywhere on its surface without precise alignment.
Apple in September 2017 announced the AirPower, a multi-device charger designed to charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Apple wanted users to be able to place their devices anywhere on the AirPower to charge, but the overlapping wireless coils required were problematic, with Apple seeing heat management and interference issues that prevented the product from being viable. While the AirPower was meant to launch in 2018, it never appeared, and Apple confirmed its cancelation in 2019.
Tesla's charging mat is using FreePower, a technology from Aira that has been used in other wireless charging platforms like the Base Station Pro from Nomad. Nomad's Base Station Pro also supported charging from anywhere on the charging platform, but it turned out to be problematic because it did not work well with the iPhone 12 and later because of a firmware issue.
While Tesla's concept is similar to what Apple hoped to achieve with the AirPower, it is limited to Qi-based devices like the iPhone and the AirPods and it does not charge the Apple Watch.
Popular Stories
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. There have been persistent rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set to officially go into effect next year.
Netflix has long known that password...
Apple has released two firmware updates for its AirTag item trackers since November, but at the time the company didn't provide any information on what was changed. Earlier this week, Apple finally updated a support document explaining what's new.
According to Apple, firmware update 2.0.24 allows AirTag owners to use Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag with their iPhone....
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
One of the key new features in iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 is the ability to upgrade to a new Home app architecture. While Apple hasn't shared details on exactly what the changes are, the company says the upgrade offers "improved performance and reliability" for HomeKit accessories.
Upgrading the Home architecture requires that all devices accessing the home be updated to the latest...
Apple will cancel or postpone mass production for the planned 2024 iPhone SE 4, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a series of tweets. Kuo said that he believes Apple will delay or scrap the device due to consistent lower than expected shipments of middle tier and lower-end smartphones like the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone 14 Plus.
Kuo also said that the full screen...
2022 was a big year for Apple, with many all-new products introduced, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, Apple Watch Ultra, and more. On the other hand, Apple also discontinued some of its longtime devices, such as the iPod touch.
As the year comes to an end, we've recapped four products discontinued by Apple in 2022.
27-inch iMac
Following the introduction of the Mac Studio and...
Apple is working on an online search engine to rival Google amid wider improvements to Spotlight search, according to a recent report from The Information.
The report explains that Apple's work on search technology is facing setbacks amid a loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster development of its own web search engine by buying machine learning startup Laserlike, which...
Wednesday December 21, 2022 6:29 am PST by Sami Fathi
From the MacBook Pro to the Mac Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air, it can sometimes be exhausting to keep up with each product's latest rumors and leaks for what's coming next.
To help MacRumors readers get a quick digest of everything they need to know, we've consolidated the latest rumors about each Mac product below, including when new models are expected, new features, and ...
Top Rated Comments