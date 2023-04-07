Best Apple Deals of the Week: Easter Sales Emerge on Tech Accessories Alongside Best-Ever Prices on Apple Watch Ultra and SE

by

As we head into the Easter weekend, various retailers have kicked off notable deal events to coincide with the holiday. Alongside these sales, you'll find all-time low prices on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE, and iPad Air still available this weekend.

Deals of the Week Feature 4Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Easter Deals

Easter is coming up this Sunday, April 9, and coinciding with the holiday are a few deal events at retailers like Belkin, Casetify, Meross, and Pad & Quill. With these sales, you can save on wireless chargers, USB-C docks, iPhone cases, Bluetooth speakers, HomeKit-compatible products, leather iPad folios, and much more.

Most of these deals will last through Sunday, so you only have this weekend to take advantage of the sales. Also note that some do require you to enter a coupon code at checkout, and we've noted what codes you'll need in the list below.

  • Belkin - Save up to 20 percent off chargers with code CHRGA23 and up to 25 percent off docks with code DOCKA23
  • Casely - Buy one Power Pod, get an iPhone case for free
  • Casetify - Buy one case, get 50 percent off a second case with code Easter23
  • JBL - Save up to 50 percent on Bluetooth speakers and headphones
  • Meross - Save up to 30 percent on smart home products
  • Moment - Save up to 70 percent on photography equipment and more
  • Pad & Quill - Save on leather iPad folios and iPhone cases

AirPods

airpods yellow

  • What's the deal? Take up to $49 off the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$30 OFF
AirPods 2 for $99.00

$19 OFF
AirPods 3 for $149.99

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99

Amazon has Apple's AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 for solid second-best prices this weekend, starting at just $99.00 for the AirPods 2 and rising to $199.99 for the AirPods Pro 2. There is also a deal on the AirPods 3 at $149.99, down from $169.00, but stock on this model has been very inconsistent on Amazon this year, so don't expect it to last long.

iPad Air

ipad air yellow

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off the 2022 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99

Amazon kicked off this week of deals with $99 discounts across nearly every model of the 2022 iPad Air, starting at $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $649.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi model. You can also still save on cellular versions of the tablet, and Amazon is providing mid-April delivery estimates for most models.

Apple Watch Ultra

apple watch ultra yellow

  • What's the deal? Take $69 off Apple Watch Ultra
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra for $729.99

A match of the all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra returned this week on Amazon, with a few models hitting $729.99, down from $799.00. You can find the full list of watches on sale in our original post, and note that you won't see this deal price until you add the wearable to your cart on Amazon and head to checkout.

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se yellow

  • What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $219.00

$30 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $249.00

Similar to the Ultra, the Apple Watch SE saw a return of its best-ever price this week on Amazon, starting at just $219.00 for the 40mm GPS model and $249.00 for the 44mm GPS model.

Anker

anker yellow

  • What's the deal? Save on Eufy smart trackers and Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $10 OFF
Eufy Security Smart Tracker Sale

UP TO 25% OFF
Anker 'Buy More, Save More' Sale

Later in the week, Anker and Eufy opened up new deals that are still offering savings on Bluetooth smart trackers, portable batteries, USB-C cables, and more. Eufy's smart trackers are down to $16.99 for a 1-Pack on Amazon and Anker is offering up to 25 percent of accessories on its own website. You can find out more details about each sale in our original post.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

