Deals: Amazon Has Nearly Every Model of the 2022 iPad Air at Best-Ever Prices

Nearly every model of Apple's 2022 iPad Air has been discounted today on Amazon, offering numerous all-time low prices on these tablets in multiple colors. In total, you'll find up to $99 off the iPad Air, with record low prices available for both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

ipad air purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in all colors except Purple at $499.99 on Amazon, down from $599.00. This is a record low price for this tablet on Amazon, and most color selections are in stock now and can arrive as soon as April 6.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it's available in Blue, Pink, and Space Gray. Most of these models have an estimated delivery date between April 5 and April 9 for residences in the United States.

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99

Moving to cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is available for $649.99, down from $749.00. This one is available in all five colors, and it's a best-ever price on Amazon. If you're interested in the Space Gray option, note that you'll need to add the tablet to your cart and head to checkout to see the deal price.

$99 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad Air for $649.99

Lastly, the 256GB cellular iPad Air has hit $799.99, down from $899.00. You'll find all colors except Space Gray are available at this discounted price, which is also another all-time low price on the iPad Air. You'll also need to add these to your cart and head to checkout in order to see the discounts.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad Air for $799.99

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

