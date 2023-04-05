Deals: Anker's New Sale Has Up to 25% Off Accessories, While Eufy Discounts Find My-Compatible Smart Trackers

by

Anker and Eufy today have a few solid deals across each brand's charging and tracking accessories. At Anker you can get up to 25 percent off your order when you buy four or more products, and on Amazon you can save up to $18 on Eufy Security Smart Trackers.

eufy yellowNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Eufy trackers, Amazon has both the Smart Track Link in various bundles and the Smart Track Card on sale with various on-page coupons. In order to see the deal prices, all you need to do is clip the coupons on each accessory's product page (located next to the "Save More" banner) and then head to checkout.

These accessories work similar to Apple's AirTag, letting you track items like your bag or wallet through compatibility with Apple's Find My app. Shoppers should note that due to the steep discount on the Smart Track Link (2-Pack), this accessory has the best deal price and is only $1 more than the 1-Pack option. Because of this sale, it is also cheaper to place two separate orders for the 2-Pack if you want four of the trackers.

Smart Track Link

Smart Track Card

Over at Anker, you can save up to 25 percent with the purchase of four or more of the company's best power banks, chargers, power strips, cables, and hubs. In total, you can buy two products to get 10 percent off, three products to get 15 percent off, and four or more to get 25 percent off your order.

This offer only applies to the products found on this page, so it is not a sitewide deal. We've collected some of the best products in the list below, but be sure to head to Anker to browse the full sale, and remember that the more you add to your cart, the bigger the discount (up to 25 percent off) will be.

anker yellow

UP TO 25% OFF
Anker 'Buy More, Save More' Sale

It's also worth noting that some of these accessories have their own individual coupon on Anker's website that can help save you a bit of money if you only want to buy one item. If an accessory has a coupon, you'll find it in an orange box below the product description.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

weather off

Apple Weather App Data Not Loading for Many Users [Updated]

Tuesday April 4, 2023 1:29 am PDT by
Apple is currently experiencing issues with its weather data provider, leaving many users unable to see live weather information and forecasts for regions in the Weather app. The issue appears to be affecting many users across the globe, with Weather apps on several Apple platforms impacted, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. Apple is currently trying to resolve an issue with its ...
Read Full Article240 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.4 Now Available for Your iPhone With These 8 New Features

Friday March 31, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Following six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 was released to the public this week. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone 8 and newer. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes added with iOS 16.4,...
Read Full Article
M2 MacBook Pro and Mini Feature

Apple Halted M2 Chip Production in January Amid 'Plummeting' Mac Sales

Monday April 3, 2023 2:44 am PDT by
Apple halted production of its M2 series chips at the start of 2023 following a pronounced slump in global demand for MacBooks, claims a new report out of Korea. Facing "plummeting" Mac sales amid a severe PC market downturn, Apple in January completely suspended production of its custom-designed M2 series processors that power new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the latest MacBook Air,...
Read Full Article412 comments
watchOS

Gurman: watchOS 10 to Have Notable Changes, macOS 13.4 to Support New Macs

Sunday April 2, 2023 8:25 am PDT by
watchOS 10 should be a "fairly extensive upgrade" for the Apple Watch this year, with "notable changes" to the user interface, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he did not provide any details about specific changes planned. In his weekly newsletter, Gurman added that only modest hardware changes are expected for new Apple Watch models coming later this year. Apple is expected ...
Read Full Article112 comments
Tim Cook Apple Park Feature

Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases AR/VR Headset and More in New Interview

Monday April 3, 2023 6:13 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook has seemingly teased the company's upcoming mixed-reality headset in an extensive interview with GQ. Cook features on the cover of GQ's Global Creativity Awards 2023 issue. The interview with GQ's Zach Baron, titled "Tim Cook Thinks Different," delves into multiple aspects of Cook's career, premiership, and personal life. Explaining why Apple may, hypothetically, be...
Read Full Article128 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.4.1 Rumored to Launch Soon for iPhone With Bug Fixes

Tuesday April 4, 2023 6:43 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.4.1 for the iPhone, according to a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates. It's unclear when the update will be available, but it will likely be released this week or next week. Minor updates like iOS 16.4.1 are typically focused on bug fixes and security improvements. Since iOS 16.4 was released last week, some iPhone users...
Read Full Article74 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

Under-Display Face ID Reportedly to Debut on 'iPhone 17 Pro'

Monday April 3, 2023 9:05 am PDT by
The "iPhone 17 Pro" will be the first iPhone to feature under-panel Face ID technology, according to display analyst Ross Young. In an updated roadmap shared on Twitter earlier today, Young claimed that the under-display Face ID technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera. This implementation is expected to persist until 2027's "Pro" iPhone models,...
Read Full Article177 comments