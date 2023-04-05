Deals: Anker's New Sale Has Up to 25% Off Accessories, While Eufy Discounts Find My-Compatible Smart Trackers

Anker and Eufy today have a few solid deals across each brand's charging and tracking accessories. At Anker you can get up to 25 percent off your order when you buy four or more products, and on Amazon you can save up to $18 on Eufy Security Smart Trackers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Eufy trackers, Amazon has both the Smart Track Link in various bundles and the Smart Track Card on sale with various on-page coupons. In order to see the deal prices, all you need to do is clip the coupons on each accessory's product page (located next to the "Save More" banner) and then head to checkout.

These accessories work similar to Apple's AirTag, letting you track items like your bag or wallet through compatibility with Apple's Find My app. Shoppers should note that due to the steep discount on the Smart Track Link (2-Pack), this accessory has the best deal price and is only $1 more than the 1-Pack option. Because of this sale, it is also cheaper to place two separate orders for the 2-Pack if you want four of the trackers.

Smart Track Link

Smart Track Card

Smart Track Card (1-Pack) - $19.99, down from $29.99

Over at Anker, you can save up to 25 percent with the purchase of four or more of the company's best power banks, chargers, power strips, cables, and hubs. In total, you can buy two products to get 10 percent off, three products to get 15 percent off, and four or more to get 25 percent off your order.

This offer only applies to the products found on this page, so it is not a sitewide deal. We've collected some of the best products in the list below, but be sure to head to Anker to browse the full sale, and remember that the more you add to your cart, the bigger the discount (up to 25 percent off) will be.

It's also worth noting that some of these accessories have their own individual coupon on Anker's website that can help save you a bit of money if you only want to buy one item. If an accessory has a coupon, you'll find it in an orange box below the product description.



Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.