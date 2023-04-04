Deals: Record Low Prices Hit Apple Watch SE on Amazon, Available From $219
Amazon today has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for the all-time low price of $219.00, down from $249.00. Along with this model, Amazon has low prices on nearly every other configuration of the 2022 Apple Watch SE, including cellular models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For the 40mm GPS model, you can get all three colors at this price: Starlight Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, and Midnight Aluminum. Additionally, each color has both S/M and M/L sizes in stock and on sale, with delivery dates as soon as April 10 for some models.
The 44mm GPS model is on sale for $249.00, down from $279.00. Like the smaller model, this one is available in all three colors and various band sizes with a delivery date around April 6-10 for the fastest options. It's an overall second-best price.
Moving to cellular models, the 40mm cellular Apple Watch SE has hit $269.00 on Amazon, down from $299.00. Discounts on both cellular models have been more rare than the GPS versions of the Apple Watch SE, so this is a great opportunity to purchase the wearable at its lowest price.
Lastly, the 44mm cellular Apple Watch SE is available for $299.00 in all three colors, down from $329.00. As with most of the other devices, this is a record low price and one of the few times we've tracked the deal in 2023.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
