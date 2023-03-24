Best Apple Deals of the Week: Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 Gets Massive $250 Discount, Along With Year's Best AirPods Prices

We saw a lot of great deals on Apple products and related accessories this week, including Samsung's iMac-like Smart Monitor M8 for $250 off, a 30 percent off spring sale at Anker, and the year's best prices on numerous AirPods models. All of these deals are still available to purchase right now, so we're recapping them and more below.

Samsung

What's the deal? Take $250 off Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 and more in the "Discover Samsung" event

Take $250 off Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 and more in the "Discover Samsung" event Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung rang in the new spring season with its "Discover Samsung" event this week, which will continue through March 26. There are plenty of products on sale during this event, but the highlight for Mac users is the Smart Monitor M8 for $449.99 in Warm White, down from $699.99. That's the best price we've seen on the iMac-like monitor since last holiday season.

You can get a quick recap of the sale in our posts, which cover monitors and storage, as well as one focused on 4K and 8K TVs.



Anker

What's the deal? Take 30% off Anker accessories

Take 30% off Anker accessories Where can I get it? Anker

Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Later in the week, Anker began a spring sale of its own that's still offering its customers 30 percent off a wide assortment of chargers, cables, MagSafe-compatible accessories, and much more. We've listed a few of the best devices below, but be sure to browse our larger article on the sale for all the best deals, and check it out before the sale ends March 31.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $50 off AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2

Take up to $50 off AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2 Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

In the middle of the week, Verizon opened up one of the year's first big sales across nearly every AirPods model. You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 ($50 off), the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $149.99 and AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $159.00 (both $20 off), and the AirPods 2 for $89.99 ($39 off). Across the board, these are the best prices of 2023 so far on each model.



iPad

What's the deal? Take $50 off 2022 iPad

Take $50 off 2022 iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Over at Amazon this week we saw the return of record low prices across the 2022 iPad lineup. You can get both Wi-Fi and cellular models for $50 off, starting at $399.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi device. There is a sale on every configuration, although not on every color in some cases.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take up to $9 off AirTag

Take up to $9 off AirTag Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We also tracked one of the year's first discounts on the AirTag this week, with the 4-Pack down to $89.99, from $99.00. The individual AirTag is also now discounted to $27.00, down from $29.00. Neither of these are all-time low prices, but given that deals on the AirTag have been rare for months, they're decent second-best options for shoppers this week.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.