Best Apple Deals of the Week: Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 Gets Massive $250 Discount, Along With Year's Best AirPods Prices

by

We saw a lot of great deals on Apple products and related accessories this week, including Samsung's iMac-like Smart Monitor M8 for $250 off, a 30 percent off spring sale at Anker, and the year's best prices on numerous AirPods models. All of these deals are still available to purchase right now, so we're recapping them and more below.

Samsung

samsung purple

  • What's the deal? Take $250 off Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 and more in the "Discover Samsung" event
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$250 OFF
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 for $449.99

Samsung rang in the new spring season with its "Discover Samsung" event this week, which will continue through March 26. There are plenty of products on sale during this event, but the highlight for Mac users is the Smart Monitor M8 for $449.99 in Warm White, down from $699.99. That's the best price we've seen on the iMac-like monitor since last holiday season.

You can get a quick recap of the sale in our posts, which cover monitors and storage, as well as one focused on 4K and 8K TVs.

Anker

anker purple 2

  • What's the deal? Take 30% off Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 30% OFF
Anker Spring Sale

Later in the week, Anker began a spring sale of its own that's still offering its customers 30 percent off a wide assortment of chargers, cables, MagSafe-compatible accessories, and much more. We've listed a few of the best devices below, but be sure to browse our larger article on the sale for all the best deals, and check it out before the sale ends March 31.

AirPods

airpods pro 2 purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $50 off AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Verizon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$39 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.99

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99

$20 OFF
AirPods 3 (Lightning) for $149.99

$20 OFF
AirPods 3 (MagSafe) for $159.00

In the middle of the week, Verizon opened up one of the year's first big sales across nearly every AirPods model. You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 ($50 off), the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $149.99 and AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $159.00 (both $20 off), and the AirPods 2 for $89.99 ($39 off). Across the board, these are the best prices of 2023 so far on each model.

iPad

new ipad purple

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off 2022 iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

$50 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $549.00

$50 OFF
iPad (64GB cellular) for $549.00

$50 OFF
iPad (256GB cellular) for $699.00

Over at Amazon this week we saw the return of record low prices across the 2022 iPad lineup. You can get both Wi-Fi and cellular models for $50 off, starting at $399.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi device. There is a sale on every configuration, although not on every color in some cases.

AirTag

airtag purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $9 off AirTag
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$2 OFF
AirTag for $27.00

$9 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $89.99

We also tracked one of the year's first discounts on the AirTag this week, with the 4-Pack down to $89.99, from $99.00. The individual AirTag is also now discounted to $27.00, down from $29.00. Neither of these are all-time low prices, but given that deals on the AirTag have been rare for months, they're decent second-best options for shoppers this week.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

