Deals: Apple's 2022 iPad Gets Record Low Discounts on Amazon With $50 Off Nearly Every Model

Amazon today has multiple discounts on Apple's 2022 iPad, offering the first markdowns on these tablets since early February. Below you'll find record low deals across both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the 10.9-inch iPad, as well as a new sale on AirTag.

iPad

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, you can get this tablet for $399.00, down from $449.00. It's available in Silver at this price, which is the best price we've ever tracked on the 2022 iPad.

$50 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $549.00, down from $599.00, and it's available in every color except Silver. Just like the 64GB option, this is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the 2022 iPad.

$50 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $549.00

Moving to the cellular options, you'll find the 64GB cellular iPad on sale for $549.00, down from $599.00. Amazon has all four colors of this iPad on sale at this best-ever price, and they're all in stock and ready to ship out today directly from the retailer.

$50 OFF
iPad (64GB cellular) for $549.00

Then there is the 256GB cellular iPad, which Amazon has for $699.00, down from $749.00. This one is also available in all four color options, and has delivery date estimates of March 22 for most places in the United States.

$50 OFF
iPad (256GB cellular) for $699.00

AirTag

Lastly, we're tracking a fresh deal on Apple's AirTag tracker, with the 4-Pack available for $89.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This isn't an all-time low price on the accessory, but it has been months since we've seen any discount on any version of the AirTag, so those who have been waiting for a deal can save a bit of money this week.

airtag yellow

$9 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $89.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

