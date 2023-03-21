Deals: Anker's Spring Sale Has Up to 30% Off Portable Batteries, USB-C Chargers, and More

Anker is celebrating the start of the new season with a Spring Sale that's taking up to 30 percent off its most popular chargers, cables, USB-C accessories, MagSafe-compatible devices, and more. This time around, you'll find the sale directly on Anker's website, and it will run through March 31.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Spring Sale is mostly focusing on Anker's wall chargers, ranging from smaller 30W USB-C chargers to powerful charging stations with up to six ports. Additionally, you'll find savings on portable batteries, wireless chargers, cables, and various MagSafe-compatible devices.

Shoppers should note that all of the prices listed below will require you to enter a coupon code on Anker's website, but Anker makes this process fairly easy. You'll see the coupon code in an orange box on the product page and just need to click "copy code" before adding to your cart, where it will be automatically applied to your order.



Portable Batteries

Wireless Chargers

Wall Chargers

Cables

Miscellaneous

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.