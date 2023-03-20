Deals: Samsung's iMac-Like Smart Monitor M8 Drops to Lowest Price of Year So Far With $250 Discount

Samsung today kicked off a special "Discover Samsung" event, which will be a week-long savings event focusing on Samsung monitors, smartphones, TVs, appliances, and more. While some deals will stick around the entire week (through March 26), others will refresh every day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of the new sale is Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $449.99 in Warm White, down from $699.99. Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 has a design very similar to the new 24-inch iMacs, and it uses USB-C charging connectivity and includes AirPlay support.

Only the Warm White color is available at this low price, while all others are seeing a $549.99 price tag. Compared to past sales, this is the best price we've seen on the Smart Monitor M8 so far in 2023, and is an overall second-best price when looking at sales from the 2022 holiday season.

The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature for viewing comfort. The M8 chassis is 11.4mm thin, which is 0.1mm thinner than Apple's iMac, and it includes a flat back, thin bezels, and a height adjustable stand with tilt functionality.

Integrated into the display is Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity, one micro HDMI port, and two USB-C ports one of which offers 65W of charging output for a phone and notebook.



Besides the Smart Monitor M8, we've rounded up a few other items you can get on sale during the Discover Samsung event. These include savings on memory, monitors, and TVs, and remember that you can check back every day for fresh deals. One of the best deals in this sale is Samsung's curved 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K monitor for $1,999.99 ($1,000 off).

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.