Deals: Get AirPods 2 for $89.99, AirPods 3 for $149.99, and AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 in Latest Sales

Verizon today has deals for nearly every one of Apple's AirPods, including the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2. As with all other Verizon deals, you don't need to be a Verizon customer to get these savings, and all orders receive free two-day shipping.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirPods Pro 2, these are once again available for $199.99, down from $249.99. This remains the best price of the year so far on the newest AirPods Pro model.

Secondly, Verizon has both models of the AirPods 3 on sale. You can get the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $149.99, down from $169.99; and the AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $159.00, down from $179.00. Deals on the AirPods 3 have been rare over the past few months, so this is a great chance to finally get some savings on these models.

Finally, Verizon has the AirPods 2 for $89.99, down from $129.00. Although this is an overall second-best price, it is the lowest price that we've tracked since the holidays, making it the best price of 2023 so far on the entry-level AirPods 2.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.