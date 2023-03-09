MLB App Now Supports Live Activities

The dedicated MLB app for the iPhone now supports Live Activities following an update that was introduced yesterday. With Live Activities, MLB users can follow their favorite teams without the need to open the app, keeping track of scores right from the Lock Screen.
On the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, scores can also be tracked through the Dynamic Island. After updating to the latest version of the app, users can choose the "Track" option from the list of games to add the up-to-date scoring to the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.
Live Activities for MLB games was already offered through Apple's own TV app, but until this week, the MLB app itself did not support the feature. Live Activities have been available for third-party apps since the November release of iOS 16.1. Given that the MLB partners with Apple for content, it is not clear why it took so long for the feature to be implemented.
The MLB app was updated for the 2023 season yesterday, and in addition to Live Activities support, the app now includes a new onboarding experience, a Watch tab with 24/7 programming available, 2023 team schedules and tickets, a refreshed standings page, and more.
The MLB app can be downloaded from the App Store for free, but unlocking all content will require a subscription. Access to every out-of-market game costs $24.99 per month or $150 for the year. [Direct Link]
Friday Night Baseball games will resume on Apple TV+ when the 2023 season begins. The first games are set to premiere on Friday, April 7, with the Texas Rangers playing the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres playing the Atlanta Braves.
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April.
Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more.
1. New...
As rumors suggested, Apple today announced a new Yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as four new Silicone Case colors.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 10, with availability starting on Tuesday, March 14. There are no new color options for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple's press release...
Apple is reportedly planning to launch new iPhone cases this spring, introducing at least two new colors.
The Twitter leaker known as "Majin Bu" recently claimed that Apple plans to make its MagSafe Leather Case available in two additional colors for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as part of an upcoming spring collection refresh. The added colors would...
Apple's next-generation 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models will both be equipped with an M3 chip, according to 9to5Mac sources. The report claims that Apple is also planning to release an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip.
The unannounced M3 chip will have an 8-core CPU like the M2 chip, according to the report, but the chip is expected to be manufactured based...
Alongside the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and new selection of Silicone Cases, Apple today released 19 new Apple Watch bands offering a range of fresh color options, including a new "Casaque" line for Apple Watch Hermès.
The new Apple Watch band colors are as follows, with slightly different new options available depending on the type of band: Solo Loop Sprout Green
Canary...
Google today announced that its Google VPN feature is expanding to all Google One subscribers, instead of being limited to those who subscribe to the Premium 2TB Google One plan.
VPN by Google One is designed to mask a user's IP address, preventing sites and apps from collecting that information for location tracking and monitoring activity across the web. It also offers protection from...
Microsoft today announced that its Outlook app for Mac is now free to use, eliminating the need for a Microsoft 365 subscription or license.
Outlook supports multiple email providers, including Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo Mail, and others, with a unified inbox and universal search functionality available. As noted by The Verge, the app has been optimized for Macs with Apple silicon...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21.
iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili As previously rumored, the videos appear to...