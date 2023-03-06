Apple's Announcement of New iPhone 14 Color Option is 'Imminent'

Apple's rumored announcement of at least one new iPhone 14 color option is "imminent," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in a tweet.



It was rumored last week that Apple plans to make the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available in a new Yellow finish. Multiple sources informed MacRumors that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing with reporters this Tuesday, March 7, which could be related to the launch of a new iPhone color, but we have not confirmed the topic.

Apple often introduces new iPhone colors in the spring to boost sales midway through the product cycle. On Tuesday, March 8 of 2022, Apple introduced a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and a new Alpine Green color for the iPhone 13 Pro models. In April 2021, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple.

The new iPhone 14 color option would likely be announced with a press release on the Apple Newsroom website on Tuesday morning, potentially alongside the introduction of new iPhone case and Apple Watch band colors for the spring.