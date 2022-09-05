iPhone 14 Cases Allegedly Leak Ahead of Wednesday's 'Far Out' Event

by

New images shared on Twitter allegedly showcase upcoming cases from Apple for the iPhone 14 lineup expected to be announced this Wednesday.

iphone 14 alleged cases
The images, shared by Majin Bu, include both leather and silicone case options for all the expected ‌iPhone 14‌ models. While the photos claim to show official cases from Apple, they're most likely fake cases that resemble accurate colors. Apple often updates its selection of cases alongside a new iPhone release, so some new colors are expected this week.

According to the post, leather cases for the ‌iPhone 14‌ series will be available in bright orange, brown, golden brown, midnight blue, black, and "fir green." If the colors are accurate, several currently available leather case colors from Apple will be discontinued, including a lighter purple named Wisteria, Sequoia Green, and Dark Cherry. While the colors shown in the images are possibly legitimate, the names may not be, so take them with a grain of salt.

iphone 14 alleged leather cases
For silicone cases, another image shared shows eight colors, including midnight, succulent, chalk pink, red, lilac, sun glow, stromblue, and elderberry. The names are claimed to be official Apple names for the colors, but the information's source has been wrong in the past.

Apple is expected to announce four new models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ this Wednesday: the ‌iPhone 14‌, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. The higher-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ models, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, will feature the most significant changes, including a new pill-shaped notch replacement. Alongside new iPhones, Apple is expected to announce new Apple Watches and AirPods Pro. See our guide for a full rundown of everything we expect.

