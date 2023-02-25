Top Stories: iPhone 15 Leaks, iOS Beta Distribution Changes, and More

We're still over six months out from the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, but rumors and leaks are already ramping up to a fever pitch with new spy photos, renderings based on CAD leaks, and fresh details surfacing in recent weeks.

New Mac models are also in the works as we look toward a rumored 15-inch MacBook Air and the Apple silicon Mac Pro, as well as updates further in the future, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

iPhone 15 Leak Reveals Dynamic Island, USB-C Port, and More

An alleged image of the standard iPhone 15 was leaked online this week by Twitter account @URedditor. The leak reveals that the device will feature the Dynamic Island and a USB-C port, as rumored, while maintaining a similar overall design as the standard iPhone 14.

iPhone 15 Cyan and Magenta Feature 2
3D renders of the iPhone 15 also surfaced this week based on leaked CADs, providing an additional look at the device.

A greater number of changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models, which are rumored to have at least eight new features that won't be available on the standard iPhone 15, including a titanium frame. iPhone 15 Pro models are also rumored to have a new dark red color option, with pink and light blue options for the standard iPhone 15 models.

Apple Moves to Prevent iPhone Users From Getting iOS 17 Developer Beta for Free

The first beta of iOS 16.4 introduced a new "Beta Updates" menu in the Settings app that allows members of Apple's Developer Program to enable iOS developer betas directly on an iPhone, without needing to install a configuration profile from Apple.

iOS 17 on Phone Feature
This change will prevent iPhone users who don't pay for the $99/year program from installing the iOS 17 developer beta for free when it is released at WWDC in June.

Apple's Popularity With Gen Z Poses Challenges for Android

A report from the Financial Times this week highlighted how younger Americans prefer Apple over rival companies by significant margins, driving a generational shift toward Apple devices amid social pressure.

Apple Event Far Out Banner
According to the report, younger consumers are concerned about being socially ostracized for not having an iPhone – a phenomenon that is driving young people to buy other Apple products and services as well.

Apple Orders Entire Supply of TSMC's 3nm Chips for iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs

Apple has reportedly secured all available orders for N3, TSMC's first-generation 3-nanometer process that is likely to be used in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup as well as new MacBooks scheduled for launch in the second half of 2023.

m3 feature black
The new process will offer significant efficiency improvements compared to existing chips, allowing for a combination of better performance and lower power usage. An enhanced version of N3 known as N3E is also coming later this year, and Apple is expected to be first TSMC customer to adopt that as well as it seeks to remain on the cutting edge of chip technology.

Apple Files Bluetooth 5.3 Listing Amid Rumors of New MacBook Air and Mac Pro

Apple this week filed a new listing in the Bluetooth Launch Studio database, a move that sometimes foreshadows the launch of new products. The filing references a prior macOS-related listing, suggesting the filing could be related to upcoming Macs.

MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature
Apple is rumored to be planning a larger 15-inch MacBook Air and a new Mac Pro with M2 series chips for release in the first half of 2023.

