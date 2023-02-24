Kuo: Apple to Launch High-End and Low-End Versions of Second-Generation Headset in 2025

Apple's cheaper second-generation AR/VR headset will come in two high-end and low-end models, according to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Writing in a new Medium post summarizing his latest survey findings and predictions, Kuo says both models will likely arrive in 2025.



Apple's second-generation AR/MR headset has two high-end and low-end models. The high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively. The current launch schedule for both models will likely be in 2025.

Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset has yet to be announced, but a report earlier this week claimed that the company's manufacturing partner Foxconn is already developing a cheaper second-generation version of the headset.

That report said Apple's first headset will be "extremely expensive," with industry estimates ranging from $3,000 to $5,000, while Apple's second-generation headset will have a more affordable price within the territory of "a high-end Mac computer." Now it seems Apple is planning a two-tiered series of the second-generation device to appeal to a wider customer base, similar to the way it offers both standard and more premium Pro-branded iPhones each year.

According to The Information, "significant" work on the device started last year, and at the time, the goal was to launch the cheap headset in 2024. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple's budget mixed reality headset could arrive in either 2024 or 2025.

Apple's plans to release a cheaper version of its AR/VR headset were first reported last month by The Information's Wayne Ma and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The headset would supposedly use more affordable components, such as lower-resolution lenses.