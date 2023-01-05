Kuo: Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Likely to Debut at Spring Media Event or WWDC
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet thread today that ongoing delays with development of Apple's mixed-reality headset have likely pushed mass shipment of the device back to the end of the second quarter or into the third quarter of this year.
As a result, Apple probably will not hold a January event to introduce the device as Kuo had predicted last June
. Kuo now believes it is "more likely" the headset will be introduced at a spring media event or at WWDC in June.
Kuo says the development delays with the headset currently stem from "issues with mechanical drop testing and the availability of software development tools."
An extensive report from The Information earlier this week detailed a long list of features for the long-rumored device, including a Digital Crown-like dial for transitioning between virtual and physical view modes and potentially a waist-mounted battery pack.
