WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Support for Video Calls on iPhone

WhatsApp Messenger is rolling out picture-in-picture support in its latest app update, allowing users to continue their video call in a small window while doing something else on their iPhone.



Up until now, if you needed to do something on your phone while on a WhatsApp video call, you had to swipe out of WhatsApp, which paused the video for the person you were speaking with.

Once the new support has rolled out to you, if you swipe out of a ‌video call it will automatically minimize into a picture-in-picture window that continues to be visible even while you access other apps, so you and the other person you're talking to can continue your conversation without the ‌iPhone‌ being otherwise unusable.

WhatsApp said in December that it was working on developing support for picture-in-picture to allow WhatsApp users to multitask and use other apps while remaining on a video call.

Introduced on iPhone with iOS 14, picture-in-picture works with apps that play video content, but when it comes to third-party apps, app developers have to implement support for the feature.

The latest v23.3.77 update also brings a couple of other notable improvements, including the ability to add captions when sending documents, and added support for longer group subjects and descriptions. WhatsApp says these features will roll out over the coming weeks.