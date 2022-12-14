WhatsApp Improving Video Calling With Support for More People, Picture in Picture

Popular Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp today announced several improvements to video and audio calling, putting it on par with other platforms that support video calls.



WhatsApp video calls on mobile devices now support up to 32 people, four times more than the previous eight person limit. Audio calls have supported 32 people for some time, but now video calls will as well. Apple's own FaceTime app supports 32 person video calls, so WhatsApp will now be able to better compete with ‌FaceTime‌ for large group video chats.

Long pressing on a participant in the call will enlarge the audio or video feed so you can mute people on a case by case basis or message them privately, and there's now an option to share a call link with people, something that's also an existing ‌FaceTime‌ feature.

There are new in-call banner notifications to alert users when someone new has joined a call, and for those with their camera off, waveforms are more colorful to make it easier to see who is speaking.

WhatsApp is also testing an iOS picture in picture feature that will allow WhatsApp users to multitask and use other apps while remaining on a video call, with this option set to roll out more widely in 2023.

WhatsApp for iOS can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]