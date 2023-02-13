iPhone 12 Mini With Both USB-C and Lightning Ports Becomes Latest Eye-Catching iPhone Mod

A technician has added a USB-C port to an iPhone 12 mini in addition to the Lightning port, in what appears to be a first-of-its kind modification.

YouTube user "Hyphaistos3672" disassembled the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌, removed the speaker, and created space for an additional port, before linking the new USB-C connection to the existing hardware. Upon modifying the speaker to fit in the reduced internal space and reassembling the device, the resulting fit and finish is surprisingly good.

Connecting the device to a Mac demonstrates that both the Lightning port and USB-C port are fully functional. It therefore seems to be possible to simultaneously charge the device and listen to audio via a wired connection – something that has been impossible on the iPhone without an adapter since the removal of the headphone jack in 2016.

The modification garnered considerable attention on social media over the weekend. Adding USB-C ports to iPhones have become a popular modification in recent years. This year, Apple is expected to finally transition the iPhone lineup to USB-C amid regulatory pressure.