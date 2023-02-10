What to Expect From Apple This Spring: New Mac Pro With M2 Ultra Chip and More

by

February has been a relatively quiet month for Apple so far beyond the new HomePod arriving to customers, but things should pick up soon. Apple is rumored to have at least two new product announcements planned for the period of March through June, including a new Mac Pro and its long-awaited AR/VR headset. Apple often introduces a new iPhone color or two in the spring too, and that tradition could continue this year.

Mac Pro VR Headset New iPhone Color Triptych Feature
Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this spring based on the latest rumors. As always, Apple's plans could change at any time.

New Mac Pro

Mac Pro Feature Teal
Apple is widely expected to release a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon this year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the high-end desktop computer will be available with a new M2 Ultra chip, which would make it the fastest Mac ever. He expects the new Mac Pro to have the same design as the 2019 model, but lack user-upgradeable RAM. A higher-end "M2 Extreme" chip for the computer was apparently cancelled.

Last month, Gurman said Apple was internally testing a new Mac Pro running macOS 13.3, which is expected to be publicly released this spring. Given this, it's possible that Apple could release the new Mac Pro and macOS 13.3 around March or April, but there is still no definitive timeframe for the computer's release this year, so there remains a chance that the new Mac Pro is announced at WWDC 2023 in June or later in the year.

AR/VR Headset

apple ar headset concept 1

Apple Headset mockup by Ian Zelbo

Apple has been rumored to be working on a headset with both augmented reality and virtual reality capabilities for years now, and rumors suggest the company will finally introduce the device in 2023. Last month, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the headset is likely to debut at an Apple Event this spring or at WWDC in June.

Apple's headset will reportedly feature dual 4K micro-LED lenses, over a dozen cameras, M2 and H2 chips, advanced eye and hand tracking, a physical knob similar to the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch, an iOS-like interface with a grid of apps, the ability to function as an external display for a Mac, and more. Apple is expected to give developers time to create AR and VR apps for the headset before releasing it later in the year.

New iPhone Color?

purple iphone 12 and 12 mini
Apple often releases at least one new iPhone color in the spring, and that tradition could potentially continue this year.

At its March 2022 event, Apple introduced a new Alpine Green color for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. In April 2021, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple.

In the past, Apple released a new (PRODUCT)RED color for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 series.

