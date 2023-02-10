Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro 2 and HomePod Mini See Lowest Prices of the Year So Far

This week saw a variety of deals hit Apple products and related accessories, with the highlights being AirPods Pro 2 and HomePod mini dropping to the best prices we've seen so far in 2023. We're also still tracking a solid sale at Sonos, offering deep discounts on speakers and soundbars through the end of the weekend.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Pro 2

What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 2

Take $50 off AirPods Pro 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Last weekend Amazon introduced a new discount on the AirPods Pro 2, and that sale is still available today. You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00, down from $249.00, which is just about $2 away from the best price we've ever seen on the earbuds and one of the best prices of 2023 so far.



HomePod mini

What's the deal? Take $15 off HomePod mini

Take $15 off HomePod mini Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Verizon this week introduced the best price of 2023 so far on the HomePod mini, available for $84.99, down from $99.99. You'll find all five colors of the HomePod mini on sale at this price, and Verizon offers free two-day shipping for most residences in the United States.



Sonos

What's the deal? Take up to $280 off Sonos speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers

Take up to $280 off Sonos speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers Where can I get it? Sonos

Sonos Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Sonos' Super Bowl sale is still going on as we head closer to the big game, allowing you the chance to get up to $280 off speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers through February 12. All of these discounts have been automatically applied on the Sonos website, and they represent some of the best prices on Sonos products since the holidays.



M1 iMac

What's the deal? Take $199 off M1 iMac

Take $199 off M1 iMac Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Earlier in the week, we tracked fresh deals on Apple's M1 iMac lineup, and a few of these are still available. You can get the 8-core GPU, 256GB M1 iMac for $1,299.99, and the 8-core GPU, 512GB M1 iMac for $1,499.99, both of which are $199 discounts and all-time low prices.



MacBook Pro (2021)

What's the deal? Take up to $500 off 2021 MacBook Pro

Take up to $500 off 2021 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

In addition to iMacs, this week we tracked solid markdowns on Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro lineup, including up to $500 off these models. You'll find one discount on the 14-inch MacBook Pro and two on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and all sales can be found on Amazon.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.