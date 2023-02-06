Deals: Get Apple's M1 iMac for $199 Off on Amazon, Available From $1,299.99

Apple's M1 iMac (8-Core GPU, 256GB) has returned to its all-time low price of $1,299.99 in select colors on Amazon, down from $1,499.00. You can get this sale in Yellow, Purple, Orange, Pink, and Green, and most are available to ship soon from Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We last saw this deal appear in January, making today's sale only the second time in 2023 that we've tracked this record low price on the M1 iMac. Select colors, like Orange, can be delivered as soon as February 8 to most residences in the United States.

For more storage, Amazon also has the M1 iMac (8-Core GPU, 512GB) for $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00. This is another match for an all-time low price on the M1 iMac, and it's available in two colors: Green and Pink.

