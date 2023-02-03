Deals: Sonos Super Bowl Sale Takes Up to $280 Off Speakers, Soundbars, and More

Sonos has kicked off its annual Super Bowl sale, offering discounts on speakers, subwoofers, and soundbars. This event will run through February 12 and offers up to $280 in savings on these Sonos products.

The sale is split between solo products and bundles; we've listed all of the individual products on sale below as well as a few of the bundles. You can find the full list on Sonos' website, and note that no coupon codes are required as all sales have been automatically applied.

UP TO $280 OFF
Sonos Super Bowl Sale

