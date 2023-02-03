Deals: Sonos Super Bowl Sale Takes Up to $280 Off Speakers, Soundbars, and More
Sonos has kicked off its annual Super Bowl sale, offering discounts on speakers, subwoofers, and soundbars. This event will run through February 12 and offers up to $280 in savings on these Sonos products.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The sale is split between solo products and bundles; we've listed all of the individual products on sale below as well as a few of the bundles. You can find the full list on Sonos' website, and note that no coupon codes are required as all sales have been automatically applied.
- One Smart Speaker - $179, down from $219
- Arc Soundbar - $799, down from $899
- Sub (Gen 3) Wireless Subwoofer - $649, down from $749
- Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar - $399, down from $449
- 2 Room Set with One (2x One Speakers) - $358, down from $438
- Indoor/Outdoor Set (Move + One) - $578, down from $618
- 2 Room Set with Arc (Arc + Move) - $1,198, down from $1,298
- Immersive Set with Arc (Arc + Sub + 2x One) - $1,806, down from $2,086
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Top Rated Comments
Sonos also has long since worked out true surround sound setups and already have subwoofers and soundbars for those wishing Apple would offer those kinds of speakers too.
Sonos is focused on speakers and it shows. Yes, they lack the favorite logo but the sound, services, open-ness and focus is exceptional IMO.