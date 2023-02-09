Deals: HomePod Mini on Sale for $84.99 in All Colors at Verizon

Verizon today has Apple's HomePod mini for $84.99 in all five colors, down from $99.99. As with all Verizon discounts, you don't need to be a Verizon Wireless customer to get this sale, and the retailer is offering free two day shipping.

At $15 off, this is the best price we've seen on the HomePod mini so far in 2023. Overall, it's a second-best price on the smart speaker, following a discount to $79.99 from various retailers back in November.

